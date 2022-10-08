Bruins Daily: Grzelcyk; Hopeless Bruins Fans; NHL Season Starts

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk has been cleared for action but will that give a frustrated Boston Bruins fanbase more hope?

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily.

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk has been cleared for contact at practice and his return to game action continues to speed up.

So apparently Boston Bruins fans don’t have much faith in their team for the 2022-23 season. In a recent ‘Hope-O-Meter’ poll done by The Athletic, the hope of success from Bruins fans was ranked 24th. Ironically, hope for former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights was 23rd.

National Hockey Now

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger is making ‘significant progress’ towards a return to action.

PHI: Could Philadelphia Flyers and former Boston University winger Joel Farabee be closing in on a return?

WSH: Washington capitals winger T.J. Oshie is skating again but not ready for full-contact in practice.

DET: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Robert Hagg has been cleared for contact and could be ready for the season opener next week.

DAL: Newly signed Jason Robertson returned to practice for the Dallas Stars on Friday.

COL: The controversial Altitude Network has reached a deal with FuboTV for the 2022-23 Colorado Avalanche season.

VGH: Former Boston Bruins and current Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy had some high praise for Jaromir Jagr, who is seemingly ready to retire.

SJS: Tomas Hertl, a Prague native, San Jose Sharks center and a member of ‘The Murphs’ in the Boston Hockey Now Fantasy League scored in a 4-1 loss for the Sharks to the Predators in the first game of the 2022-23 season in Prague.

Canada Hockey Now