Haggs: ‘The Czeching Line’ Shines For Boston Bruins in Win| BHN+

David Pastrnak and David Krejci made no bones about their desire to skate together this season when the possibility of No. 46 returning to the Boston Bruins started getting real this summer, and they played like it in their 2022-23 debut on Wednesday night.

Both Pastrnak and Krejci scored goals in Boston’s 5-4 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, and the duo teamed with fellow Czech forward Pavel Zacha to dominate with three goals, eight points, a plus-10 rating and 10 shots on net while looking great together chemistry-wise. Even the fancy stats were off the charts for Krejci, Pastrnak and Zacha in their first game together, and in Pastrnak’s first game action of the preseason.

🚨Goal by David Pastrnak .. assists by Pavel Zacha & David Krejci#Bruins 3 #NYR 3 P2 pic.twitter.com/nlD3t8zzdJ — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) October 6, 2022

“For me with it being the first game back. I’m trying to get my brain and legs going at the same time,” said Pastrnak. “Obviously we play in the best league in the world, so it’s really fast out there and it usually takes a couple of games for you to get back into it.

“With [Krejci], I’ve been looking up to him since I was a kid. So it’s always a little bit special…I definitely love playing with him.”

🎥 David Pastrnak on playing with David Krejci: “With Krech, I’ve been looking up to him since I was a kid. So it’s always a little bit special…I definitely love playing with him.” pic.twitter.com/uFY4idlzgH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 6, 2022

It had all kinds of media folk scrambling to get the nicknaming rights to the three Czechs skating together, and that’s understandable given how natural something like that could come together for a snappy moniker. But the truth of the matter is that Krejci envisions Taylor Hall being his left winger as soon as he returns from an upper body injury, and that may be sooner rather than later after he made a brief appearance on ice at Wednesday’s practice.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

And that means that “The Czeching Line” may not be long-lived, but it sure looked potent will all three forwards scoring goals together, and Pastrnak and Krejci’s chemistry off the charts right out of the starting gate.