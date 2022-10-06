Boston Bruins
McLaughlin Headlines Boston Bruins Training Camp Cuts
BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins announced their last significant group of training camp roster cuts ahead of the weekend, and there were a few surprises on the list based on the way preseason played out.
Former Boston College captain Marc McLaughlin was the biggest surprise after an admittedly “great camp” with the Boston Bruins that included an assist in Wednesday night’s 5-4 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Jake DeBrusk evens things up.
Good work by both Studnicka and McLaughlin down low to keep the play alive.
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 5, 2022
McLaughlin had teamed with Jack Studnicka and AJ Greer to be a very effective energy line during the entirety of camp and looked effective skating with Studnicka and Jake DeBrusk against the Blueshirts as well.
Certainly, McLaughlin’s status as a player that doesn’t require waivers played into his demotion to the AHL, even if Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said there’s also some development left to his game as well.
“He had a great camp. We’re really happy with his development. There are certain areas of his game we really want him to focus on down in Providence. Details, physicality & stuff,” said Montgomery. “His offensive production, his tenacity on pucks & ability to score…all of that has shown thru
“He’s going to be a big part of our future. We also have great depth, you know? So right now, it’s what we think is best for the Boston Bruins moving forward.”
Interestingly, Jakub Lauko is still with the NHL club at this point as a player with great skating speed, physicality and the ability to finish off the occasional offensive play.
Likewise former first round picks Johnny Beecher and Fabian Lysell were also returned to Providence ahead of the final exhibition game with Keith Kinkaid, Joona Koppanen, Vinni Lettieri and Dan Renouf placed on waivers while Jack Ahcan and Kyle Keyser were also outright sent down to the AHL.
The flurry of roster transactions leaves the Boston Bruins with 25 skaters on the practice ice including injured B’s Taylor Hall and Matt Grzelcyk, who were both wearing no-contact jerseys at Thursday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. Here are the line combos and D-pairings from Wednesday’s practice with Anton Stralman also still around after seemingly earning a contract with his play during the preseason:
Foligno-Bergeron-DeBrusk
Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak
MA, PA, MI, NY, NJGET THE APP
$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet!BET NOW
Greer-Coyle-Smith
Frederic-Nosek-Lauko
Hall-Studnicka-Wagner
Lindholm-Carlo
Reilly-Zboril
Forbort-Clifton
Grzelcyk-Stralman
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
These guys….Beecher, Lysell and Mclaughlin were never going to make the roster, they could’ve scored a million goals in training camp and not made it. This was always about salaries and waiver eligibility. When you have underachievers like Nosek and Foligno on your roster make far more, their always going to get preference. It’s not about talent alone. Why else is someone like Greer and Studnicka still vying for a roster spot? Neither of them have outperformed Mclaughlin or Beecher for that matter.
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.