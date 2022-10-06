Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Bruins-Rangers; Pastrnak Returns; Stars Sign Robertson
Everything Czeched out great for Jim Montgomery and the Boston Bruins Wednesday in a 5-4 win over the New York Rangers.
That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily.
Boston Bruins
The Czech Line of Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak took over at Madison Square Garden and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Boston Bruins 2021 first round pick (21st overall), Fabian Lysell, was in the lineup on Tuesday.
National Hockey Now
NYI: Teammates of New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal are psyched for him that he has signed a long-term contract with the team.
PGH: Why is P.O. Joseph suddenly not on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster?
PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers trimmed down their roster on Wednesday.
WSH: Unfortunately, Washington Capitals Winger T. J. Oshie is injured again and is day-to-day as the Oct. 12 season opener agains the Boston Bruins approaches.
FLA: Defenseman Lucas Carlsson appears to have found a home on the blue line for the Florida Panthers.
DET: Andrew Copp is finding his niche in the lineup for the Detroit Red Wings.
DAL: The Dallas Stars signed Jason Robertson to a four-year contract extension with a $7.75M AAV.
SJS: The San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators being in Europe to start the season is another reminder of how important it is for the NHL to be involved and active there.
Canada Hockey Now
MTL: So who emerged as the top-five defensive prospects for the Montreal Canadiens at training camp?
CGY: It’s only the preseason but the top guns for the Calgary Flames need to find a higher gear ASAP.
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is still injured but he hasn’t been ruled out of the team’s season opener next Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens.
There were no Bruins in the Sportsnet Top 10 NHL players heading into the 2022-23 NHL regular season. In fact, there weren’t even any Bruins players listed as on the horizon of being Top 10.
Really Pastrnak isn’t in the top-10? And Marchand is easily one of the top-3 LWrs in the league. Sportsnet is full of Bruins-hate, apparently.