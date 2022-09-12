BHN Daily: Boston Bruins Captain’s Practices Getting Underway

Does Linus Ullmark have what it takes to seize the No. 1 goaltending spot with the Boston Bruins over the next season, or will it be a true 1-2 tandem with young Jeremy Swayman moving forward?

The latest on Ullmark and the Boston Bruins getting captain’s practices underway this week in today’s BHN Daily.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins have been diligently skating for weeks in smaller groups and some have undoubtedly been working on the ice all summer after a first-round playoff exit, but a larger group of B’s players will be together this week for captain’s practices at Warrior Ice Arena that get underway on Monday morning. Stay tuned on Boston Hockey Now for more details from the informal practices as things finally start getting underway in the hockey world.

In other Boston Bruins news, Linus Ullmark is coming off a solid first season in a goaltending tandem with Jeremy Swayman and should be even better and more comfortable for the Black and Gold in his second season.

National Hockey Now

FLA: All signs point toward Sergei Bobrovsky being the Florida Panthers starting goalie for this upcoming season. Here’s what to expect from him.

PHI: Alexis Gendron will be the lone 2022 Philadelphia Flyers draft pick to take part in this year’s Flyers rookie camp.

NYI: Since everybody loves the Stadium Series, let’s take a look at some of the possible locales and places that the New York Islanders could be involved with.

WSH: Darcy Kuemper has entered the chat for the Washington Capitals as the new Caps goalie shows up for duty.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Nick Suzuki has been named the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens in another very good choice made recently by the Habs decision makers.

VAN: Rob Simpson takes a look at one of the Vancouver Canucks of Tomorrow with Harvard University defenseman Jack Rathbone.

NHL

Cody Eakin has been an invite to NHL training camp with the Calgary Flames as they undoubtedly look to shore up their bottom-6 forward depth. (Calgary Sun)

Jack Campbell is looked at as something of a difference-maker and savior for the Edmonton Oilers after coming over from Toronto. Is that going to happen? (The Athletic)