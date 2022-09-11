Boston Bruins Wrap: What is Joe Thornton Going To Do Next?

Will Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo be able to step up and provide the valuable minutes on the back end that the B’s will need out of him in the season’s first few months when Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk are out of the lineup.

The latest on Carlo, yours truly talking David Pastrnak on the NHL Network and everything around the hockey world in the BHN Wrap.

Boston Bruins

In our daily countdown to Boston Bruins training camp, we look at 25-year-old Brandon Carlo entering a season where much is expected, and the hope is that he can keep developing his game.

Speaking of developing their game, thanks to the NHL Network for not letting me gather too much TV rust by having me on to talk about the David Pastrnak contract negotiations among other things,

“I think David Pastrňák wants to wait into the season to see the direction that this Bruins team is going.” –@HackswithHaggs David Pastrňák seems to be in no rush to get a deal done. @JamieHersch | #NHLTonight pic.twitter.com/YOlfoFn5FL — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) September 11, 2022

National Hockey Now

PIT: Former Pittsburgh Penguins winger Dominik Simon spurred an offer for NHL training camp and instead signed to play in his native Czech Republic for the upcoming season.

COL: Who are the five players under the most pressure entering Colorado Avalanche training camp? We’re so glad you asked.

WASH: Ilya Samsonov has a new goalie gear setup as he gets going with a fresh start with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

DET: A pair of ex-Detroit Red Wings are battling ALS and raising awareness for the awful degenerative disease.

SJS: The word on the street is that Joe Thornton is back in San Jose while deciding what’s next in his sure-to-be Hall of Fame career. It’s got to be retirement for the 43-year-old Jumbo Joe after logging just five goals and 10 points in 35 games for the Panthers last season, but who really knows with fun-loving Jumbo?

MON: Are the Montreal Canadiens finally turning the corner when it comes to player development & utilizing their minor league affiliates?

NHL

Young stud defenseman Owen Power says he’s “humbled” and “determined” to really start his NHL career in Buffalo. (Buffalo News)

Today is a day when we annually think about former Boston Bruins legend and bon vivant Ace Bailey, who tragically died on one of the 9/11 flights while working as a scout for the LA Kings. We miss you, Ace.