Bruins Daily: Bruins Signings; Lucic And NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins remained quiet on the NHL trade market this past week but were extremely busy on the free agent market this past week. That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins kicked off the past week with three free agent signings last Monday. They finally locked up longtime Bruins centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci; and then locked up their newest center in Pavel Zacha. While the Bruins didn’t make any trades this past week, the Milan Lucic back to the Boston Bruins NHL trade rumors are heating up again. National Hockey Now

PGH: In the eyes of our man in Pitt, Elvis should never leave the building and former Pittsburgh Penguins announcer Mike Lange should be honored by the team with a retired banner and/or a statue outside PPG Paints Arena.

PHI: Some of the Philadelphia Flyers prospects are shining at the World Junior Championships.

WSH: So what’s the strangest autograph request that Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson has received?

DET: How are some of the Detroit Red Wings prospects doing at the World Juniors?

VGK: While the Vegas Golden Knights scour the NHL trade market for a goalie, could they also hit the free agent market for a winger?

SJS: The injury woes continue for San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov as the team has announced that he is out for the season thanks to tearing his right Achilles tendon recently.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: As my partner-in-scribe at Montreal Hockey Now, Marco D’Amico pointed out, Montreal Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux hanging out with teammates this weekend at the Lasso Country Music festival in Montreal shows how much the team is trying to integrate him into the their culture. VAN: Will J.T. Miller‘s recent comments about wanting to stay with the Vancouver Canucks past this upcoming season affect his NHL Trade value?

NHL

Hockey Canada romped again at the 2022 World Junior Championships beating Czechia 5-1 on Saturday.

The success of the 2022-23 New York Rangers will hinge on their youth.