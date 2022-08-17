Connect with us

Bruins Daily

Bruins Daily: Smith, Beauvillier, Varlamov, NHL Trade Rumors

Published

10 hours ago

on

NHL Trade

There were some NHL trade rumors percolating on Tuesday and the Boston Bruins were part of one.

That, Boston Bruins news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Per a source to Boston Hockey Now, the Boston Bruins have been engaging in NHL trade talks centered around winger Craig Smith.

The Boston Bruins have signed towering defenseman JD Greenway to a professional tryout.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: According to a trusted NHL source, the Montreal Canadiens are one of many NHL trade suitors for New York Islanders winger and Quebec native, Anthony Beauvillier.

VAN: The Vancouver Canucks may ditch their radio affiliate and run an online stream generated and produced by the team. Radio is dying and it’s sad to see.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Here’s the view from the New York Islanders side regarding the NHL trade rumors surrounding Anthony Beauvillier.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins are are among the teams trying to sign former Boston College and Yale defenseman Jack St. Ivany

PHI: All is quiet on the NHL trade front when it comes to the Philadlephia Flyers.

DraftKings

MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ

GET THE APP
DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS!WELCOME BONUS
$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet!BET NOW

WSH: What can the Washington Capitals expect from Dylan Strome this season?

FLA: More NHL radio news as the Florida Panthers are still searching for a radio home for the upcoming season.

DET: Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was the subject of some NHL trade rumors this past season and yet he wasn’t good enough to make it into the NHL.com Top 20 centers list. Maybe that’s why he wasn’t moved?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche lost a great scout and even better man as Garth Joy has become the new associate director of player personnel and pro scouting for the New York Rangers. Congrats Garth and good luck!

VGK: Our man in Sin City, Owen Krepps, believes that the Vegas Golden Knights should acquire goalie Semyon Varlamov from the New York Islanders.

Speaking of the Knights, they will be giving away mini Bruce Cassidy statues at a preseason game. If you ask me, i think the bust looks more like John F. Kennedy than the former Boston Bruins head coach!

NHL

Will the NHL trade market heat up again as training camp gets closer? What remaining unrestricted free agents, like Phil Kessel, will find a home?

 

Related Topics:

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

3 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Clacker47

Vegas at least appreciates what they have in their new coach…too bad the clowns in Bostons front office didn’t! My guess is that they soon will!

0
Reply
JustJim

Hey Vegas….send a couple to Sweeney and Neeley!

0
Reply
Rick W Murray

JD greenway unless they are entirely depleted by injuries Greenway won’t be joining the Big Clubs d line. He is simply not a very good hockey player. Unless Sweeney gets something good in return no 3rd or 4th round draft picks, pass.

0
Reply

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.