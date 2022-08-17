Bruins Daily: Smith, Beauvillier, Varlamov, NHL Trade Rumors

There were some NHL trade rumors percolating on Tuesday and the Boston Bruins were part of one.

That, Boston Bruins news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Per a source to Boston Hockey Now, the Boston Bruins have been engaging in NHL trade talks centered around winger Craig Smith.

The Boston Bruins have signed towering defenseman JD Greenway to a professional tryout.

Canada Hockey Now MTL: According to a trusted NHL source, the Montreal Canadiens are one of many NHL trade suitors for New York Islanders winger and Quebec native, Anthony Beauvillier. VAN: The Vancouver Canucks may ditch their radio affiliate and run an online stream generated and produced by the team. Radio is dying and it’s sad to see. National Hockey Now

NYI: Here’s the view from the New York Islanders side regarding the NHL trade rumors surrounding Anthony Beauvillier.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins are are among the teams trying to sign former Boston College and Yale defenseman Jack St. Ivany

PHI: All is quiet on the NHL trade front when it comes to the Philadlephia Flyers.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

WSH: What can the Washington Capitals expect from Dylan Strome this season?

FLA: More NHL radio news as the Florida Panthers are still searching for a radio home for the upcoming season.

DET: Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was the subject of some NHL trade rumors this past season and yet he wasn’t good enough to make it into the NHL.com Top 20 centers list. Maybe that’s why he wasn’t moved?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche lost a great scout and even better man as Garth Joy has become the new associate director of player personnel and pro scouting for the New York Rangers. Congrats Garth and good luck!

VGK: Our man in Sin City, Owen Krepps, believes that the Vegas Golden Knights should acquire goalie Semyon Varlamov from the New York Islanders.

Speaking of the Knights, they will be giving away mini Bruce Cassidy statues at a preseason game. If you ask me, i think the bust looks more like John F. Kennedy than the former Boston Bruins head coach!

We’re using the scenic opportunities of the #VGKRoadTrip to announce our special preseason giveaways 👀 Fans at our preseason home game on 9/26 vs. LA will receive a Bruce Cassidy miniature gold statue 🤩 pic.twitter.com/v2fnKMflKO — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 16, 2022

NHL

Will the NHL trade market heat up again as training camp gets closer? What remaining unrestricted free agents, like Phil Kessel, will find a home?