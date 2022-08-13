Bruins Wrap: Lysell Shines; Lucic, Miller In NHL Trade Rumors Again

Some interesting names are popping up in the NHL trade rumor mill again. Could Milan Lucic actually be traded back to the Boston Bruins?

That, NHL trade and free agent rumors, Boston Bruins news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Wrap:

The Milan Lucic back to the Boston Bruins NHL trade rumors picked up again Friday night but they make even less sense now than when they surfaced two weeks ago.

Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell scored an amazing goal for Sweden at the World Juniors Friday.

Former Boston Bruins winger Mark Recchi is cheering for 2015 sixth overall pick Pavel Zacha to succeed in Boston after coaching him for the New Jersey Devils the past two seasons.

PGH: The NHL trade rumor mill surrounding NHL goalies began to churn again this past week.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen used to be a constant in the NHL trade rumor mill; will he remain a constant in the Flyers lineup this season?

WSH: Is every NHL player between the age of 25-30 years-old getting married this summer? Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome was the latest to walk the nuptials plank.

VGK: Unless the Vegas Golden Knights can acquire a proven NHL starting goalie on the NHL trade market before October, the net likely belongs to Logan Thompson in Vegas.

SJS: Per our man in San Jose, Sheng Peng, the San Jose Sharks have named Scott Gordon and Ryan Warsofsky as their new assistant coaches, Thomas Speer as goaltending coach, and Nick Gialdini as video coach.

MTL: Montreal Canadiens prospects Joshua Roy and Jan Myšák are ripping it up for Hockey Canada and Czechia respectively at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Edmonton. CAL: Here’s the view from the Calgary Flames side of the Milan Lucic rumors. VAN: J.T. Miller‘s name continues to be in NHL trade rumors but the Vancouver Canucks forward remains steadfast that he wants to remain a Canuck.

Top 2023 NHL Draft prospect Connor Bedard continues to bedazzle at the 2022 World Juniors.