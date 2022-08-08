Bruins Sign Krejci To One-Year, $1 Million Contract

The Boston Bruins busy morning continued as two hours after signing captain Patrice Bergeron to a one-year, $2.5 million contract, the team had announced that they had signed center David Krejci to a one-year, $1 million contract.

Just as Bergeron’s contract has another $2.5 million in performance-based incentives, Krejci’s will have another $2 million in performance-based bonuses as well.

Per our friends at PuckPedia, the Boston Bruins now have just $1.3 million in cap space after signing Patrice Bergeron and Krejci with 23 players (13 forwards, 8 defensemen and 2 goalies), on their 2022-23 roster. They still have yet to sign new center/wing and restricted free agent Pavel Zacha to a new contract. Zacha is scheduled to have an arbitration hearing on Thursday if he and the team cannot not find common ground before then.

Note: Two emails from Boston Hockey Now in the last four days to Zacha’s agent Paul Capizzano asking for an update on his client’s contract talks with the Boston Bruins were not returned as of noon Monday.

David Krejci, 36 last played in the NHL and for the Boston Bruins in the 2020-21 season before leaving North America to be closer to family in his native Czechia. The longtime Bruins center played in the Czechia Elite League for HC Olomouc. In 51 games in the 2021-22 season, Krejci led his team in goals (20), assists (26) and points (46). The Sternberk, Czech Republic native also played for his country at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China and at the IIHF World Championship in Finland. In four Olympic Games, Krejci recorded one goal and three assists. At the World Championships, Krejci finished second on his team in scoring with three goals and nine assists for 12 points to help his team to a bronze medal.

After being drafted by the Boston Bruins in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Krejci spent his entire NHL career playing 15 seasons for the Bruins. The 6-foot, 188-pound center had eight goals and 36 assists in 51 games in the 2020-21 season and two goals and seven assists in 11 Stanley Cup playoff games. In 962 career NHL games with the Boston Bruins Krejci has 215 goals and 515 assists for 730 points. In 156 career playoff games with the Bruins, Krejci has totaled 42 goals and 82 assists for 124 points.

Krejci led the Boston Bruins in points during their 2011 Stanley Cup run. Krejci ranks seventh in Bruins history in games played (962), assists (515), eighth in points (730) and 10th in game-winning goals (41).