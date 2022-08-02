Bruins Daily: NHL Betting At Arenas; NHL Trade, Free Agent Rumors

August is upon us and the NHL trade and free agent rumor wire is still churning!

That, Boston Bruins news and more in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

With sports gambling about to be legalized in Massachusetts, could there soon be NHL Betting kiosks at Boston Bruins games in TD Garden?

The Boston Bruins signed prospect Brett Harrison to a three-year entry-level contract.

National Hockey Now

NYI: If the New York Islanders do have a contract for unrestricted free agent centre Nazem Kadri in place, who will they move on the NHL trade market to accommodate it?

PGH: Will the Pittsburgh Penguins be forced to send newly acquired defenseman Ty Smith to Wilkes-Barre (AHL) because they’re still against the salary cap.

WSH: The Washington Capitals are hoping to get an injury update on forward Carl Hagelin soon and determine if he can play this coming season.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings have some rookies who could make the team out of training camp. If they do, what veterans won’t make it?

VGK: So what does the goalie depth chart look like for the Vegas Golden Knights heading into the 2022-23 season? Is it good enough that Robin Lehner could be expendable on the NHL Trade market?

SJS: San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier continued to build his hockey operations department naming Tom Holy as the new Assistant General Manager and reassigning Tim Burke from Assistant General Manager to a Senior Advisor/Scout position. Grier also filled four other positions, including hiring former Boston Bruins NCAA scout Scott Fitzgerald as the new Director of Player Personnel.

Canada Hockey Now MTL: The Montreal Canadiens have rounded out their amateur scouting staff by hiring former Florida Panthers amateur scout Billy Ryan to oversee scouting in the United States and former Boston University head coach Albie O’Connell as his assistant. CAL: The Calgary Flames are hoping to sign restricted free agent forward Andrew Mangiapane before his arbitration hearing this week. VAN: Our man in VAN, Rob Simpson takes a look at the current NHL free agent market and some NHL trade rumors.

