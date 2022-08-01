Could fans attending TD Garden for Boston Bruins games this coming season be able to take part in NHL betting at spoprts betting kiosks situated by concessions stands?

While that is yet to be determined, one thing appears to be a certainty, Bruins and Massachusetts sports fans a like will be able to legally take place in NHL Betting as well as bet on pro and college sports in person and online very soon. After a long, drawn out process that lasted years, while surrounding New England states legalized sports betting, Massachusetts state legislature came to an agreement early Monday morning that will allow licensed sportsbooks in the Commonwealth to offer wagering on professional and amateur sports with some restrictions.

“I am proud to announce that the Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation that will legalize wagering on professional and college sports in Massachusetts, bringing the immense economic benefits of a legal sports betting industry to [Massachusetts],” speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives Ron Mariano, tweeted at approximately 5 a.m. ET Monday.

After Previous versions of the legislation that included bans on betting on collegiate sports and advertising restrictions delayed the process for years and had Mariano telling reporters as recently as July 21 that the sides were ‘far apart’ the Massachusetts House and Senate came to an agreement Monday on a bill that is every similar to many of the states that have authorized sports betting in recent years:

Online and retail wagering will be allowed.

Betting on events involving in-state colleges like Boston College is not permitted, unless the teams are taking part in a “collegiate tournament.”

Bettors must be 21 to place a bet with a licensed sportsbook and may not use a credit card.

Sportsbooks will be taxed 15% on net revenues from in-person wagers and 20% for online wagers.

The bill also would allow a sports governing body to enter into a commercial agreement with sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings and “share in the amount wagered or revenues derived from sports wagering on sporting events of the sports governing body.”

Those sports governing bodies would not be required to obtain a license to participate revenue-sharing partnerships.

Back in August 2019, NHL commissioner Bill Daly confirmed to SportsBookReview.com that ‘at some point during the 2019-20 NHL regular season, live and future NHL betting and sports betting via in-arena kiosks would be available in multiple NHL arenas. One of the first NHL arenas that was scheduled to have such betting kiosks available was TD Garden thanks to Delaware North, the concessions and sports gambling company owned by Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs being such a major player in the casino business in the United States.

The new Massachusetts legislation includes an initiative to study whether betting kiosks are appropriate for restaurants and bars, which could include professional sports stadiums and arenas. Retail sportsbooks at professional sports venues like TD Garden, Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park are once again being discussed, but not currently included in the initial bill that is set for Governor Baker to approve.

“They’re trying to come up with a sports betting construct that makes sense for the state. Some other states have granted those rights to teams or venues to have an in-person sportsbook there. In this case, we weren’t especially surprised,” Dave Friedman, senior vice president of government affairs for the Boston Red Sox, told ESPN . “I think the data indicates that most consumers are expected to be betting on mobile devices, not necessarily placing a bet at the window of an in-person sportsbook. At the end of the day, we talked about those issues. We suggested it would make sense to have an in-person sportsbook at a venue, but we’re very pleased with the final bill.”

Still, there appears to be a good chance that if not by the time the 2022-23 regular season begins for the Boston Bruins, at some point before the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Bruins fans can go grab a beer and then bet on who scores the next goal.