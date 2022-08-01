Bruins Daily: Kadri, Lucic, NHL Trade And Free Agent Rumors

Former Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic is on the NHL trade market and the Boston Bruins should be interested.

That, more Boston Bruins news, NHL trade and free agent rumors and more in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

As mentioned above and after seeing the bond that still exists between Milan Lucic, Brad Marchand, David Krejci and David Pastrnak, why would Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney not bring him back for the 2011 Stanley Cup Reunion Tour he’s trying to book for this season?

National Hockey Now

COL: Mark Seidel, who is the director of player personnel for the Barrie Colts, and well-connected, tweeted that it’s a done deal between unrestricted free agent centre Nazem Kadri and the New York Islanders.

NYI: Make no mistake, even if Seidel is wrong, the New York Islanders are still the frontrunners to sign Kadri, but will they need to do to make that happen?

BOS: Could the Boston Bruins wind up re-acquiring former Bruins winger and Bruins fan favorite Milan Lucic from the Calgary Flames on the NHL trade market?

PGH: Could the Pittsburgh Penguins still bring back Brian Boyle or Evan Rodrigues before the season starts?

WSH: Former Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny didn’t really want to leave the Capitals but he head to take a chance on what he thinks may be his last NHL season with the Seattle Kraken.

FLA: Former Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau will wear No. 10 for his team, the Calgary Flames, after being dealt in arguably the biggest blockbuster NHL trade since the NHL salary cap era began in the 2005-06 season.

DET: A year after the Detroit Red Wings re-signed Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year, $9.5M extension, NHL trade speculation still surrounds Bertuzzi.

SJS: Per our man in San Jose, Calder Cup-winning and Chicago Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky is set to join the San Jose Sharks as an assistant coach. So what will Warsofsky’s main duties be?