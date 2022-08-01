Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Kadri, Lucic, NHL Trade And Free Agent Rumors
Former Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic is on the NHL trade market and the Boston Bruins should be interested.
That, more Boston Bruins news, NHL trade and free agent rumors and more in the latest Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
As mentioned above and after seeing the bond that still exists between Milan Lucic, Brad Marchand, David Krejci and David Pastrnak, why would Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney not bring him back for the 2011 Stanley Cup Reunion Tour he’s trying to book for this season?
National Hockey Now
COL: Mark Seidel, who is the director of player personnel for the Barrie Colts, and well-connected, tweeted that it’s a done deal between unrestricted free agent centre Nazem Kadri and the New York Islanders.
NYI: Make no mistake, even if Seidel is wrong, the New York Islanders are still the frontrunners to sign Kadri, but will they need to do to make that happen?
BOS: Could the Boston Bruins wind up re-acquiring former Bruins winger and Bruins fan favorite Milan Lucic from the Calgary Flames on the NHL trade market?
PGH: Could the Pittsburgh Penguins still bring back Brian Boyle or Evan Rodrigues before the season starts?
WSH: Former Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny didn’t really want to leave the Capitals but he head to take a chance on what he thinks may be his last NHL season with the Seattle Kraken.
FLA: Former Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau will wear No. 10 for his team, the Calgary Flames, after being dealt in arguably the biggest blockbuster NHL trade since the NHL salary cap era began in the 2005-06 season.
DET: A year after the Detroit Red Wings re-signed Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year, $9.5M extension, NHL trade speculation still surrounds Bertuzzi.
SJS: Per our man in San Jose, Calder Cup-winning and Chicago Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky is set to join the San Jose Sharks as an assistant coach. So what will Warsofsky’s main duties be?
Canada Hockey Now
MTL: There’s a slim but real chance that the Montreal Canadiens could have three healthy goalies on one-way contracts to start the 2022-23 NHL season. If that happens, Samuel Montembeault isn’t worried if he’s the odd-man out that gets moved on the NHL trade market or the waiver wire.
CAL: With the additions of Huberdeau and defenseman MackKenzie Weegar, what could the lineup for the 2022-23 Calgary Flames look like when the season begins?
VAN: My good friend Rob Simpson took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about the Pat Quinn days with the Vancouver Canucks.
NBA:
Finally, I realize this isn’t an NBA or basketball site, but rest in peace and thank you to the greatest basketball player ever and social justice pioneer, Bill Russell, who passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. For you Bill. I wish my native city of Boston did more to help the changes you battled for on and off the court. Thank you!