Connect with us

Bruins Daily

Bruins Daily: McAvoy; Fitzgerald; Dubois, NHL Trade Rumors

Published

3 hours ago

on

NHL Trade

The NHL trade rumors surrounding Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Montreal Canadiens aren’t going away.

That, Boston Bruins news, and more trade and free agent rumors in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

New Montreal Canadiens director of USA scouting and Milton, MA native Billy Ryan once tried to convince his former team, the Florida Panthers to use the NHL trade market and draft Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Imagine a Panthers blue line with Aaron Ekblad and McAvoy?

National Hockey Now

NYI: Stefen Rosner debunked the NHL trade rumors surrounding New York Islanders skilled forward Oliver Wahlstrom.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins will likely have to use the NHL trade market to get under the salary cap but are there other options as well?

WSH: Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov doesn’t foresee any issues getting back into the United States from Russia later this month.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings will honor the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup teams this season.

VGK: Former Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty took a shot at his other former team, the Vegas Golden Knights, calling out their accountability.

SJS: Former Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks goalie Steve Shields is part of an investigative report that is exposing University of Michigan head coach Mel Pearson for a variety of conduct violations including discrimination against female employees.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: One NHL executive source believes part of the asking price on the NHL trade market from the Winnipeg Jets for center Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Montreal Canadiens would be Canadiens center Kirby Dach.

CAL: Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving was able to avoid two arbitration hearings, locking up forward Andrew Mangipane and defenceman Oliver Kylington to new contracts.

VAN: Will the Vancouver Canucks clear cap space on the NHL trade market before August 22?

NHL
Hall of fame defenseman Kevin Lowe is retiring from his role as ice chair and alternate governor of the Edmonton Oilers.
Who will be the top NHL unrestricted free agents next summer?
Related Topics:

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.