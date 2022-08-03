Bruins Daily: McAvoy; Fitzgerald; Dubois, NHL Trade Rumors

The NHL trade rumors surrounding Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Montreal Canadiens aren’t going away.

That, Boston Bruins news, and more trade and free agent rumors in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

New Montreal Canadiens director of USA scouting and Milton, MA native Billy Ryan once tried to convince his former team, the Florida Panthers to use the NHL trade market and draft Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Imagine a Panthers blue line with Aaron Ekblad and McAvoy?

National Hockey Now

NYI: Stefen Rosner debunked the NHL trade rumors surrounding New York Islanders skilled forward Oliver Wahlstrom.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins will likely have to use the NHL trade market to get under the salary cap but are there other options as well?

WSH: Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov doesn’t foresee any issues getting back into the United States from Russia later this month.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings will honor the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup teams this season.

VGK: Former Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty took a shot at his other former team, the Vegas Golden Knights, calling out their accountability.

SJS: Former Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks goalie Steve Shields is part of an investigative report that is exposing University of Michigan head coach Mel Pearson for a variety of conduct violations including discrimination against female employees.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: One NHL executive source believes part of the asking price on the NHL trade market from the Winnipeg Jets for center Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Montreal Canadiens would be Canadiens center Kirby Dach. CAL: Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving was able to avoid two arbitration hearings, locking up forward Andrew Mangipane and defenceman Oliver Kylington to new contracts. VAN: Will the Vancouver Canucks clear cap space on the NHL trade market before August 22?

NHL

Hall of fame defenseman Kevin Lowe is retiring from his role as ice chair and alternate governor of the Edmonton Oilers.