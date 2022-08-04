Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Ba Blidh; NHL Trade And Free Agent Rumors

6 hours ago

NHL Trade

All is quiet on the NHL trade front for the Boston Bruins despite needing to clear cap space for Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

For now, it’s status quo on that but there’s plenty to talk about around the NHL in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Former Boston Bruins forward Anton Blidh has gone Rocky Mountain High.

National Hockey Now

BOS: The Boston Bruins waived goodbye to another young prospect as forward Anton Blidh signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche. Truth be told, the Bruins, according to multiple NHL sources, tried to move Blidh more than once over the last two years. Maybe it’s not on the team in this one.

NYI: How would the lineup look for the New Islanders if Nazem Kadri signs with them?

PGH: Don’t expect the Pittsburgh Penguins to have a fully loaded rookie squad when they face the Montreal Canadiens and two other NHL rookie squads at the Buffalo Sabres rookie showcase Sept. 15-19 at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo.

WSH: What Washington Capitals prospects will be at the continuation of the 2022 World Juniors?

FLA: Good listen from our brothers in southern Florida, George Richards and Colby Guy on he latest Florida Hockey Now Podcast.

DET: Former Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins forward Mike Knuble is loving coaching in his hometown as an assistant coach for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL.

COL: Here’s more on the Anton Blidh signing by the Colorado Avalanche over at Colorado Hockey Now.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights may have missed the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs but thwy return for the 2022-23 season with one of the strongest cores up the middle, led by Jack Eichel.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens thankfully have a plethora of strong defenceman in their prospect system. When some of those young defenceman are mentioned in NHL Trade Rumours amongst media and fans, Northeastern University senior defenseman Jayden Struble isn’t usually in the conversation. According to ome NHL amateur scout though, Struble is very noticeable.

CAL: Can the Calgary Flames actually convince someone to stay there and lock up newly acquired winger Jonathan Huberdeau? Or will they need to save face and eventually move him on the NHL trade market?

VAN: The Vancouver Canucks will have a preseason full of rival hatred,

NHL
The woman that said she was sexually assaulted after a Hockey Canada gala in 2018 spoke in depth to legal authorities about what happened to her. Hockey Canada is on record as saying she didn’t cooperate with the police. Another lie by a disgraced organization!
With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

