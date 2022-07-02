Bruins Daily: Jets Hire Bowness; NHL Draft; NHL Trade Rumors

The NHL Draft is five days away and the Montreal Canadiens are playing poker with the rest of the league on who they will draft first overall.

That, NHL trade rumors and NHL Draft news in the BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Hockey Now

The Boston Bruins made the Jim Montgomery hire official on Friday and the Montreal native is scheduled to meet the media after the NHL Draft.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The NHL buyout period began on Friday but don’t expect the New York Islanders to be using their buyout option this offseason.

PGH: Our man in the Burgh, Dan Kingerski says it’s time for Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang to stop holding the Pittsburgh Penguins hostage. Either sign with the Penguins now or move on!

DET: New Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde wants his teams to be a pain in the derriere to play against.

COL: Want one of those ‘Too Many Men’ t-shirts worn by Colorado Avalanche centre Nazem Kadri at the Avalanche Stanley Cup rally and parade? Click here.

VGK: Our man in Sin City says that the Vegas Golden Knights need to trade centre William Karlsson before it’s too late.

SJS: Is former Montreal Canadiens assistant general manager Scott Mellanby a frontrunner for the GM post with the San Jose Sharks?

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: The Vancouver Canucks signed restricted free agent (RFA) forward Brock Boeser to a three-year contract with an annual salary cap hit of $6.65-million dollars per season. The deal includes a modified no trade clause in the third season.

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens are using the lack of a consensus on who will go No. 1 at the NHL Draft to their advantage and playing a game of poker with teams like the New Jersey Devils.

NHL

Reports are now saying that despite the numerous trade offers expected to come the Winnipeg Jets’ way at the NHL Draft, centre Pierre-Luc Dubois won’t be dealt unless the offer is a knock your socks off offer.

Speaking of the Winnipeg Jets, just under a week until the NHL Draft, they hired former Bruins head coach Rick Bowness as their new bench boss.