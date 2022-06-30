Bruins Wrap: Bruins Coaching Search; NHL Trade Rumors

With a week until the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal, the draft and NHL trade rumors are flying and the Montreal Canadiens are smack dab in the middle of them.

The Boston Bruins are narrowing their coaching search down and two candidates have emerged as frontrunners.

That, more Boston Bruins news, NHL trade rumors and reaction from the now-concluded Stanley Cup Final in the BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

An NHL source told BHN that Greg Cronin is out of the running to be the next head coach of the Boston Bruins.

Per numerous sources, the Boston Bruins have narrowed their coaching staff down to David Quinn and Jim Montgomery.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders prospect William Dufour is now a Memorial Cup Champions and the CHL MVP.

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations Brian Burke said the team is now waiting to hear from unrestricted free agents-to-be Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin.

PHI: What’s going on with Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ryan Ellis? Will he be healthy when the 2022-23 regular season kicks off in October?

WSH: Will Quebec native and Washington Capitals winger Anthony Mantha take an even bigger leap next season?

FLA: Montreal native and Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair confirmed he will have surgery for an injured achilles and will be out for awhile.

DET: Reports are surfacing that Steve Yzerman interviewed Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde for the Detroit Red Wings open coaching job. Yzerman hired Lalonde when he was the general manager of the Lightning.

COL: Nazem Kadri told the media that the Colorado Avalanche have made it clear to him they want to bring him back.

VGK: Will the Vegas Golden Knights trade defenceman Nicolas Hague for salary cap relief?

SJS: Why haven’t the San Jose Sharks named a new general manager yet?

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: Can the Vancouver Canucks break their bad runs at the NHL Draft?

MTL: The Juraj Slafkovsky hype train now has the Slovakian winger almost even with Shane Wright in NHL Betting Odds on who will be drafted first overall a week from today at the 2022 NHL Draft.

NHL