Bruins Wrap: Bruins Hire Montgomery; NHL Draft And Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins have a new head coach and he’s a good one!

That, more Boston Bruins news, NHL trade rumors and NHL draft news in the BHN Bruins Daily:

Montreal Canadiens

With just under a week to go, the Boston Bruins officially hired Montreal native Jim Montgomery as their 29th head coach in franchise history.

I have to agree with my BHN partner-in-scribe Joe Haggerty here, Don Sweeney made the right choice with Jim Montgomery.

National Hockey Now

NYI: After being selected 152nd overall at the 2020 NHL Draft, New York Islanders prospect William Dufour has scripted quite a success story and he’s not even in the NHL yet.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins will retain assistant coach Mike Vellucci after he lost out on the Bruins coaching sweepstakes but they lost their Director of Pro Scouting Ryan Bowness to the Ottawa Senators as Bowness was hired as the Senators new assistant general manager.

PHI: New Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella is searching for a home in a rural area outside of Philadelphia.

FLA: Who forgot Markus Nutivaara was on the Florida Panthers? I did.

DET: One of my favourite NHLers is calling it a career. Thanks for the hockey magic and memories Pavel Datsyuk.

COL: Denver police didn’t know who Colorado Avalanche defenceman Bo Byram was and almost threw him out of the Avalanche Stanley Cup parade Thursday.

VGK: Should the Vegas Golden Knights show more patience like the Avalanche did?

SJS: In a stunning move, the San Jose Sharks fired head coach Bob Boughner late Thursday night. The Sharks are in the process of hiring a new general manager so there’s a chance their new GM may have made such a move early in the season but still, with a wide open coaching market for the last two months, kind of a classless move buy a normally classy organization.

National Hockey Now

Are Kent Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens playing mind games with the New Jersey Devils or are they really undecided on who to take first overall at the 2022 NHL Draft next Thursday?

NHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning are closing in on a new contract for forward Nick Paul Jesse Puljujärvi wants out again and there’s a good chance the Edmonton Oilers will trade him before or at the NHL Draft.

Finally, Happy Canada Day!