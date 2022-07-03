Bruins Daily: NHL Trade Rumours; NHL Draft Suspense

Other than the Jim Montgomery news, all is quiet on the Boston Bruins front as NHL draft week kicks off Monday but that could change very soon as the NHL trade market is expected to get crazy!

That, and more in the BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Sadly no BHN posts to link for you but my partner-in-crime Haggs and I are allowed a little downtime before what’s expected to be a crazy next two weeks across the NHL with the NHL Draft and then NHL Free Agency. As it usually does leading into and at the NHL Draft, the NHL trade market will pick up this week and the Boston Bruins are expected to be involved.

National Hockey Now

PGH: There’s immense pressure on Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall as longtime Penguins stars Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin remain unsigned eight days before the start of free agency.

DET: Could the Detroit Red Wings pick Cutter Gauthier eighth overall at the NHL Draft?

COL: Colorado Avalanche fans from all over made the pilgrimage to Denver for the Stanley Cup parade this past Thursday.

VGK: Will the Vegas Golden Knights hit the NHL trade market to trade up at the NHL Draft next week? If not, their first pick will be 48th overall.

SJS: If former San Jose Sharks and Boston University player and assistant coach Mike Grier becomes the general manager of the San Jose Sharks, will he hire former Boston University and New York Rangers head coach David Quinn?

Note: I graduated high school with Mike Grier at the hockey factory St. Sebastian’s in Needham, MA. Hoping he gets this gig because he deserves it!

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: The Vancouver Canucks are in no hurry to move center J.T. Miller on the NHL trade market.

MTL: Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is getting great reviews from his peers as he attempts to use the NHL trade market to unload salary cap space and improve his roster.

NHL

Hall of fame puck scribe Larry Brooks says the New York Islanders need to be all in on potential unrestricted free agent-to-be Johnny Gaudreau

Is prospect Issac Howard the best pure goal scorer in the 2022 NHL Draft pool?

My MHN partner-in-scribe released his final 2022 NHL Draft rankings Saturday and added in the second round as well.