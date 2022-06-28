Bruins Daily: Bruins All In On Sweeney; Savard; Makar vs Orr

Much to the dismay of their angry fanbase, the Boston Bruins are officially all in again on Don Sweeney.

That, more Boston Bruins news, NHL trade rumors and reaction from the now-concluded Stanley Cup Final in the BHN Bruins Daily:

The 2019 GM of the Year, Don Sweeney, has officially signed a contract extension with the Boston Bruins.

Don’t Expect former Boston Bruins center Marc Savard to join the Bruins in any coaching capacity. The current Windsor Spitfires head coach is holding out for the same job in the NHL and the Bruins have not contacted him about their open head coaching job.

The Boston Bruins have announced their preseason schedule and once again there is no game against their arch-rivals, the Montreal Canadiens.

NYI: New York Islanders prospect William Dufour is a finalist for the CHL David Branch Award, which is given to the most outstanding player across the Canadian Hockey League.

PGH: How badly has dealing high draft picks leading into the NHL Trade Deadline hurt the Pittsburgh Penguins?

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers can learn some valuable lessons from the Colorado Avalanche, the new Stanley Cup Champions.

WSH: A hearty welcome to the National Hockey Now family for new Washington Hockey Now writer Mackane Vogel.

FLA: Congrats to former Florida Panthers goalie and current Panthers special advisor to the general manager Roberto Luongo who was named as a Hockey Hall of Fame inductee on Monday.

DET: Could Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman turn to two former hires he made as GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning as candidates for the Red Wings’ open head coaching job?

COL: I’m on record already for this, and I’ll say it again here, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will end up surpassing Bobby Orr as the greatest defenseman ever. On that note, it was nice to see Orr come out of hibernation for something other than an endorsement of a former President who orchestrated a failed coup and congratulate Makar and the Avalanche Monday.

VGK: Will there be a goalie controversy for the Vegas Golden Knights heading into the 2022-23 regular season?

SJS: If the San Jose Sharks end up getting Evander Kane back in their lineup, will they turn around and trade him to the Edmonton Oilers?

VAN: Congrats to Vancouver Canucks greats, Daniel and Henrik Sedin, who were named as inductees into the hockey hall of fame on Monday.

MTL: If you’re up for some great NHL Draft talk, TSN draft guru Craig Button joined Marco D’Amico and me on the latest Montreal Hockey Now Podcast.

