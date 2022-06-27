Marc Savard Getting Calls, Hoping To Be A NHL Head Coach

After coaching the Windsor Spitfires to within one win of the 2022 OHL Championship and a berth in the 2022 Memorial Cup, former Boston Bruins center Marc Savard has become in-demand to become an assistant coach in the NHL again.

In a recent conversation with Boston Hockey Now, Savard confirmed that his phone has been ringing but indicated that unless an interview for a head coaching job comes his way, he will be happy to stay with the Spitfires for now.

“I am extremely happy with where I am now,” said Savard, who served as an assistant coach for the St. Louis Blues during the 2019-20 season. “We’ve got a great setup here, my family likes it a lot and we’ve got a great thing going with the team here. I’m getting calls and that’s great but at this point I’d be more interested in a head coaching job.”

That’s not to say that a team offering an assistant coach job couldn’t come in this week or in the coming weeks with an offer that knocks his socks off, but it appears Savard doesn’t want to get stuck in that cycle of being type-casted as an assistant.

“If it was a perfect situation, I’d be an assistant but I’m happy where I am now so it’s gotta be the right fit for my family and me to move again,” the former Boston Bruins center said.

Out of respect for the teams that have called him regarding assistant coach jobs, Savard would not reveal if the Boston Bruins were one of them. Two weeks before now-former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was fired, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney allowed Cassidy to fire his longtime assistant coach Kevin Dean and begin a search for his replacement. Whether Cassidy reached out a fellow Ottawa native in Savard or Sweeney has since, is not known, but Boston Hockey Now has confirmed that he was never a candidate for the vacant head coaching job with the Bruins.

Sadly Marc Savard‘s career as an NHL player was cut short during the Bruins’ 2010-11 Stanley Cup season when he suffered his fifth concussion in a game in Colorado on Jan. 22, 2011. Shortly after that, he was ruled out for the season and never played an NHL game again. Savard finished his NHL career 207 goals and 499 assists in 807 regular season games and had eight goals and 14 assists in 25 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He officially retired on Jan. 22 2018 and seven years to the day of his last game.

After signing with the Boston Bruin on Jan. 1, 2006, Savard played the better part of five seasons with the Bruins. In addition to playing for the Bruins, Savard laced them up for the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames and Atlanta Thrashers.