Bruins Daily: Sweeney Extended; NHL Draft; Can Lightning Strike 7?

NHL Draft

Over a month after he and team President Cam Neely said a new contract was imminent, the Boston Bruins and Don Sweeney finally put pen to paper and signed a new contract Saturday.

That, more Boston Bruins news, NHL trade rumors and the latest from the Stanley Cup Final in the BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The 2019 GM of the Year, Don Sweeney, has finally signed a contract extension with the Boston Bruins.

The return of Patrice Bergeron to the Boston Bruins is a good thing right now but is it prolonging the inevitable rebuild the Bruins are headed for?

National Hockey Now

PGH: Just how bad or good is the Pittsburgh Penguins prospect pool and can they add to it at the NHL Draft

PHI: Players that have played under new Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella dispel the myths surrounding him.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings are still searching for a new head coach. Are they any closer as the NHL Draft approaches?

COL: Colorado Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky could return for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

VGK: Former Vegas Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer was ‘rattled’ when he was fired by the Knights but is happy to be the new bench boss for the Dallas Stars.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks are down to a list of three to become their next general manager.

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: My main man in VAN, Rob Simpson, says the Vancouver are still a player in the Tyson Barrie NHL trade sweepstakes.

MTL: Are the Montreal Canadiens picking first overall in a weak NHL Draft pool? Is the Shane Wright-Juraj Slafkovsky debate clouding people’s opinions? Two longtime NHL Draft analysts joined the last two episodes of the Montreal Hockey Now Podcast to discuss the topic.

NHL

Can the resilient Tampa Bay Lightning force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final?
