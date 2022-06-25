Bruins Daily: Bruins Coaching Candidates; Lightning Strike Back

Could former Northeastern head coach Greg Cronin become the next head coach of the Boston Bruins?

That, more Boston Bruins news, NHL trade rumors and the latest from the Stanley Cup Final in the BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins interviewed Greg Cronin, the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche AHL affiliate, Colorado Eagles for their open head coaching post.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Former New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz is going to take this season off to reset and be with his family after 23-straight seasons coaching in the NHL. Can we really blame him?

PGH: Is it time for the Pittsburgh Penguins to stop holding onto the past with Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin and sign younger players that can still help them contend?

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee underwent successful disc-replacement surgery in his cervical region Friday morning and could miss the start of the 2022-23 regular season.

WSH: If the Washington Capitals want to approve through unrestricted free agency this offseason, Sammi Silber says they should hone in on the new Western Conference champions, the Colorado Avalanche.

FLA: Longtime NHL head coach Paul Maurice feels reignited in his new job as head coach of the Florida Panthers.

DET: 40 years ago Friday, the Illitch family bought the Detroit Red Wings and pointed them back in the right direction.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche couldn’t close out the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions on home ice and will no head back to Tampa Bay after losing 3-2 to the Lightning in Game 5.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly about to sign forward Reilly Smith to a three-year contract.

SJS: Despite his captaincy and stature, are the San Jose Sharks better with Logan Couture as a third-line center?

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: The Vancouver Canucks have added longtime NHL executive Dale Tallon to their hockey operations staff.

MTL: With assistant coach Luke Richardson off to the Windy City as the new Chicago Blackhawks head coach, will the Montreal Canadiens go internal or external to replace him? If they do the latter, they could make a hire that will really spice up their rivalry with the Boston Bruins.

NHL