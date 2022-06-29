Connect with us

Bruins Daily

Bruins Wrap: Coaching Search Still Going; NHL Draft; Trade Rumors

Published

5 mins ago

on

NHL Draft

The NHL Draft is a week from Thursday and there is plenty of draft and trade speculation circulating.

Despite some reports that the Boston Bruins are on the verge of announcing David Quinn as their new head coach, the search to replace Bruce Cassidy was still ongoing Wednesday.

The NHL offseason trade market kicked off with a bang on Wednesday.

That, more Boston Bruins news, NHL trade rumors and reaction from the now-concluded Stanley Cup Final in the BHN Bruins Wrap:

Boston Bruins

Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman tweeted this early Wednesday morning but as of 5 PM ET there was no coaching announcement from the Boston Bruins:

Later in the day, your faithful puck scribe here confirmed a report by Joe McDonald that the Boston Bruins had interviewed Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci. Multiple sources have also confirmed to BHN that St. Louis Blues assistant coach Jim Montgomery got a second interview this past weekend.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Will the New York Islanders draft prospect Conor Geekie at pick No. 13 at the NHL Draft?

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping to add some blue chip prospects at the NHL Draft and then add them to their Development Camp roster.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers really need to make the right pick in the first round of the NHL Draft.

DET: Is Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman a scary guy? Red Wings forward Oskar Sundqvist thinks so.

COL: The Stanley Cup parade for the Colorado Avalanche will take place in Denver on Thursday morning.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights made Sean Burke’s hire official and added two more to their coaching staff on Tuesday

SJS: Who will the San Jose Sharks draft in the first round?

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: Could the Vancouver Canucks try and sign new Stanley Cup champion and Colorado Avalanche defenceman Josh Manson?

MTL: TSN Insider Bob McKenzie may have ranked Juraj Slafkovsky above Shane Wright in his final 2022 NHL Draft Rankings but even he acknowledged the Montreal Canadiens could still likely take Wright with the first pick overall.

NHL

Florida Panthers forward and Pointe Claire, QC native Anthony Duclair suffered an achilles injury training and could be missing the first couple months of the season.
The Los Angeles Kings acquired the rights to the 25-year-old restricted free-agent winger Kevin Fiala from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in exchange for the No. 19 pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and defenceman Brock Faber. Fiala then signed a seven-year contract with the Kings that will carry a $7.9 million salary cap hit.

In case you missed it, here’s the latest Montreal Hockey Now Podcast featuring NHL Draft Insider Craig Button:

 

 

 

Related Topics:

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.