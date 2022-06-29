Bruins Wrap: Coaching Search Still Going; NHL Draft; Trade Rumors

The NHL Draft is a week from Thursday and there is plenty of draft and trade speculation circulating.

Despite some reports that the Boston Bruins are on the verge of announcing David Quinn as their new head coach, the search to replace Bruce Cassidy was still ongoing Wednesday.

The NHL offseason trade market kicked off with a bang on Wednesday.

That, more Boston Bruins news, NHL trade rumors and reaction from the now-concluded Stanley Cup Final in the BHN Bruins Wrap:

Boston Bruins

Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman tweeted this early Wednesday morning but as of 5 PM ET there was no coaching announcement from the Boston Bruins:

Couple of other notes to keep an eye on: sounds like things are intensifying on the Kevin Fiala front, and we could get clarity on BOS coaching situation today. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 29, 2022

Later in the day, your faithful puck scribe here confirmed a report by Joe McDonald that the Boston Bruins had interviewed Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci. Multiple sources have also confirmed to BHN that St. Louis Blues assistant coach Jim Montgomery got a second interview this past weekend.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Will the New York Islanders draft prospect Conor Geekie at pick No. 13 at the NHL Draft?

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping to add some blue chip prospects at the NHL Draft and then add them to their Development Camp roster.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers really need to make the right pick in the first round of the NHL Draft.

DET: Is Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman a scary guy? Red Wings forward Oskar Sundqvist thinks so.

COL: The Stanley Cup parade for the Colorado Avalanche will take place in Denver on Thursday morning.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights made Sean Burke’s hire official and added two more to their coaching staff on Tuesday

SJS: Who will the San Jose Sharks draft in the first round?

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: Could the Vancouver Canucks try and sign new Stanley Cup champion and Colorado Avalanche defenceman Josh Manson?

MTL: TSN Insider Bob McKenzie may have ranked Juraj Slafkovsky above Shane Wright in his final 2022 NHL Draft Rankings but even he acknowledged the Montreal Canadiens could still likely take Wright with the first pick overall.

NHL