Bruins Daily: Bergeron Returning; Coaching Search; Stanley Cup

The Boston Bruins won’t need to name a second captain in three years as Patrice Bergeron is coming back for another season.

The Boston Bruins are set to narrow down their list of candidates to become their next head coach.

That, Stanley Cup Final news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

According to longtime Bruins beat reporter Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will be signing an incentive laden, one-year contract with the Bruins.

Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins will be finishing up their first round of interviews for a new head coach Friday and the plan is to trim the list next week.

Could the Boston Bruins be represented at the 2023 World Junior Championships?

National Hockey Now

NYI: A year ago Thursday was the anniversary of a thrilling finale to New York Islanders hockey at the Nassau Coliseum.

PGH: Will Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall be allowed to make any bold moves on the NHL trade market this offseason?

PHI: Does Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart have has firm a hold on the team’s No. 1 goalie role as many think?

WSH: Starting this summer, the Washington Capitals appear to have some tough offseasons ahead and may have to get creative on the NHL trade market.

FLA: The job just feels right for new Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice.

DET: Longtime Red Wings defenseman and hall of famer Nicklas Lidstrom is impressed with current Red Wings defenseman and 2022 Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider.

COL: Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar rebuffed Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper‘s claims his team lost due to a missed too-many-men-on-the-ice call that didn’t go against the Avalanche.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Should the Montreal Canadiens enter the NHL trade sweepstakes for Winnipeg Jets winger Pierre-Luc Dubois?

