Bruins Daily: Pasta Trade Rumors ‘Bogus’; Too Many Avalanche?

A ‘bogus’ NHL trade rumor involving David Pastrnak and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday got shot down fast.

Should the Colorado Avalanche have been called for a high stick and/or too many men on the ice before Nazem Kadri scored the overtime winner to give them a 3-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning?

That and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Apparently we better be ready for ‘bogus’ NHL trade rumors surrounding Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak. Despite his agent throwing water on the trade chatter surrounding his client, the silly season has begun and he’s apparently going to the New Jersey Devils for the second round pick. LOL!

National Hockey Now

PGH: Congrats to our main man in Pitt and for National Hockey Now, Dan Kingerski, on his new Pittsburgh Sports ventures SteelersNow.com and PittsburghBaseballNow.com!

PHI: After hiring John Tortorella as their new head coach, could the Philadelphia Flyers enter the NHL trade sweepstakes for Chicago Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat?

WSH: Will veteran defenseman Justin Schultz be back with the Washington Capitals next season?

DET: Could the Moritz Seider-Lucas Raymond tandem for the Detroit Red Wings be like the old Allan Trammell-Lou Whitaker duo was for the Detroit Tigers.

FLA: Can Paul Maurice get the Florida Panthers over the playoff hump?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from their first Stanley Cup since 2001 and their third in franchise history thanks to a Nazem Kadri overtime goal in Game 4. Were there too many men on the ice when Kadri sealed the 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning? Maybe but I’ll echo what an NHL assistant coach told me after Jon Cooper cried a river all the way back to Denver.

An NHL assistant coach to me just now on Jon Cooper's postgame presser and the too many men on the ice drama: "That’s a farce. Happens every shift. No impact on goal."#GoBolts #GoAvsGo #StanleyCup @ColHockeyNow — MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) June 23, 2022

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Certain media in Montreal can keep building their ‘Canadiens are leaning towards Juraj Slafkovsky’ over Shane Wright all they want, but reality paints a different picture.

VAN: Could the Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins hook up on the NHL trade market in a trade that sends J.T. Miller to the Penguins?

NHL