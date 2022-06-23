Boston Bruins Prospects Invited to USA Junior Camp

There will be plenty more prospect news for the Boston Bruins next month when they host their development camp at Warrior Ice Arena following the NHL Draft.

But the B’s got some good news this week with college hockey prospects Ty Gallagher and Riley Duran invited to 2022 USA Hockey National Junior Evaluation Camp, which is the precursor to this summer’s IIHF World Junior Hockey tournament rescheduled from last winter due to COVID circumstances.

The camp will take place from July 24-August 3 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan with a 23-player roster for Team USA at the World Juniors to be announced on the final day of the camp.

The 60 players that will attend the 2022 USA Hockey National Junior Evaluation Camp have been announced! Details → https://t.co/WHs3tb7xSG pic.twitter.com/LxbK7PlOJH — USA Hockey (@usahockey) June 21, 2022

“It’s going to be a unique camp as we evaluate players for our National Junior Teams that will be competing in the August and December World Junior Championships,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the U.S. National Junior Team and assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “We’ve got two great coaching staffs assembled, and with the deep player pool we have, there will be tough decisions to be made.”

The 2022 U.S. National Junior Team will play in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship August 9-20 in Edmonton, Alberta, a makeup for the tournament originally scheduled for Dec. 26, 2021 – Jan. 5, 2022, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta before it was cancelled due to COVID concerns and outbreaks. Team USA is returning as the reigning 2021 gold medalists at the last world juniors, and it will be a quick turnaround for the 2023 IIHF World Junior tournament scheduled for its normal time right after the December holidays.

Similarly, top Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell is among the group initially being considered for Team Sweden and is expected to play at the World Junior tournament, a circumstance that may keep Lysell from traveling to the United States for B’s Development camp earlier in the same month.

“You’ve got an odd timing of the potential World Juniors coming up in August, and we’ll go through that process,” said Don Sweeney back in May when asked about Lysell’s development track this summer. “He’s gone home now to get acclimated. We have our staff that’s going to reach out to him to build in what his training regimen and where he’s going to be, probably comes back a little earlier [in the fall]. But again, the August situation and if he’s asked [to play in the World Juniors] and then we have to evaluate as all teams will. Players are going to that environment and have that opportunity.”

Gallagher and Duran, on the other hand, are expected to attend Bruins development camp at the beginning of July a couple of weeks before heading off to Michigan.