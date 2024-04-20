Bruins vs Maple Leafs Game 1: Preview; Betting Odds And Picks

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are finally here, and for the 17th time, the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs will do battle again.

The Bruins owned their longtime Orginal 6 rivals this season, going 4-0-0 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins won 3-2 in a shootout on Nov. 2 at TD Garden, 4-3 in overtime at Toronto on Dec. 2, and then won the final two games against the Maple Leafs 4-1 on March 4 in Toronto and March 7 in Boston. The Bruins did not trail the Maple Leafs in any of those four games this past regular season.

The two teams have split their 16 Stanley Cup Playoffs series that they have played each other in, but the Bruins will enter this latest playoff tilt against Toronto having won the last six series between the two rivals. The Bruins swept the Maple Leafs in the 1969 quarterfinals, won the 1972 quarterfinals in five games, swept the 1974 quarterfinals, and have won the last three series (2013, 2018, 2019) in seven games.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (47-20-15, 109 pts) vs Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10, 102 points)

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Series Schedule:

Game 1: TOR @ BOS, April 20, 8 p.m. (NESN, TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: TOR @ BOS, April 22, 7 p.m. (NESN, ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: BOS @ TOR, April 24, 7 p.m. (NESN, SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)

Game 4: BOS @ TOR, April 27, 8 p.m. (NESN, SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, MAX)

Game 5: TOR @ BOS, April 30* (TBD)

Game 6: BOS @ TOR, May 2* (TBD)

Game 7: TOR @ BOS, May 4* (TBD)

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-130) Maple Leafs (+110)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+195), Maple Leafs +1.5 (-238)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-125) Under 5.5 (+105)

Picks:

Leafs -1.5 (+240)

Over 5.5 (-135)

Jake DeBrusk Anytime Goal Scorer (+290)

Kevin Shattenkirk Anytime Goal Scorer (+900)

Max Domi Anytime Goal Scorer (+330)

Charlie Coyle Over 0.5 pt (-125)

Auston Matthews Over 1.5 pts (+130)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak led the Bruins in goals (47), assists (63), and points with 110 in 82 games.

-Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is still playing coy with who is starter will be for Game 1 and today said:

“One of the guys wearing pads.”

-Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season; defenseman Derek Forbort (upper and lower body) playing again with the Providence Bruins and is a possibility for this series, and winger Justin Brazeau (upper body) is week-to-week. Veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

John Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Pat Maroon

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark