Bruins Daily: Bring On The Leafs! East Playoffs Bracket Set

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are set to renew their playoff rivalry for the 17th time in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston Hockey Now: After losing 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators, the Boston Bruins found out that their first round playoff opponent will once again be the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston Hockey Now: The 2024 NESN 7th Player Award went to Bruins winger Trent Frederic.

Boston Hockey Now: An arguably better choice for the 7th Player Award was Bruins winger Danton Heinen.

Boston Hockey Now: About two hours before faceoff on Tuesday night, the Bruins and NESN announced the retirement of longtime Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins surprisingly loaned rookie forward John Beecher to the Providence Bruins.

Boston Hockey Now: Is it time to start showing more appreciation for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney?

Boston Hockey Now: If the Bruins go one and out in the Stanley Cup Playoffs again, will that be it for GM Don Sweeney and/or head coach Jim Montgomery?

Montreal Hockey Now: As I reported they would this past Friday, now-former Boston University forward Luke Tuch signed his entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: They were close, but that’s eight straight seasons now without playoff hockey for the Detroit Red Wings.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Despite Buffalo News Buffalo Sabres reporter Lance Lysowski tweeting that I have no credibility, my tweet predicting that ‘big changes’ were coming and ‘really soon’ proved true on Tuesday as the Sabres fired head coach Don Granato.

Florida Hockey Now: With their 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs, the Florida Panthers will have a first-round matchup with in-state rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL.com: The Eastern Conference bracket is set for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

San Jose Hockey Now: Connor McDavid reached the 100-assist plateau in the Edmonton Oilers’ 9-2 rout of the San Jose Sharks.

The Eye Test: Longtime Arizona Coyotes beat reporter Craig Morgan gave an insightful deep dive into the mess in the desert to Pierre McGuire and yours truly on Friday.

NYI Hockey Now: Amazingly, there will be playoff hockey this spring for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils are trying to sign enforcer Kurtis MacDermid.

Philly Hockey Now: What will happen with Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella?

Nashville Hockey Now: The NHL’s leader in hits is former Boston Bruins and current Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Colorado Hockey Now: Who is the No.1 goalie for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: What will center Tomas Hertl provide for the Vegas Golden Knights?

Calgary Hockey Now: Who is the Finnish goaltender who was signed by the Calgary Flames?