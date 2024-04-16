Boston Bruins Make Series Of Transactions

It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Boston Bruins and their AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins, on the NHL and AHL transaction wires.

Early on Tuesday morning, the Providence Bruins announced that they had recalled goalie Kyle Keyser from the Bruins’ ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners. Shortly after that, the Boston Bruins announced that they had loaned injured defenseman Derek Forbort to the Providence Bruins on a conditioning stint, and then an hour later, the Bruins announced that they had loaned rookie forward John Beecher to the P-Bruins and recalled forward Jayson Megna.

The Beecher for Megna created a stir amongst Boston Bruins fans on social media, given that Beecher and his faceoff prowess had seemingly found a place in the Bruins’ lineup again as the season has wound down. However, with the debut of new Bruins winger Pat Maroon this past Saturday and veteran James van Riemsdyk becoming the odd-man out, the Beecher for Magna transaction could be a signal that the Bruins want to give the veteran van Riemsdyk one more chance to find his game in the team’s final regular season game against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night and into the opening round of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs that begin this Saturday. If van Riemsdyk gets it going again, then the Bruins would rather have Beecher playing meaningful hockey with Providence rather than sitting in the press box.

Beecher, 23, heads back to Providence with seven goals and three assists in 52 NHL games this season and four goals and four assists in 17 AHL games.

Megna, 34, has 18 goals and 33 assists in 67 games with the Providence Bruins this season.

As for Derek Forbort, he has been on long-term injury reserve since the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline. In his post-deadline press conference, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney indicated that Forbort was done for the season.

“People should realize that Derek has been playing through two significant injuries,” Sweeney explained on March 8. “One for sure is requiring surgery, and the other is one that quite possibly could. So real kudos and testament to the character of Derek, and wanting to be that ultimate team player and play through some significant pain and injuries. But it got to a point where it was not feasible for him to continue to play.”

Sweeney was then asked if the 32-year-old rearguard’s season was over.

“Yeah, more than likely,” he replied.

However, over the last two weeks, Forbort has been skating almost every day, and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has not ruled out a return if the Bruins go deep into the playoffs. Forbort has four assists in 35 games this season