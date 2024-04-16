Legendary Bruins Announcer Jack Edwards Retiring

After 19 years as the play-by-play announcer on NESN Boston Bruins broadcasts, Jack Edwards is calling it a career.

The 67-year-old New Hampshire native announced his retirement via the Boston Bruins and NESN two hours before the Boston Bruins played their 2023-24 regular season finale against the Ottawa Senators. Unfortunately, over the last few seasons, Edwards’s speech has slowed down, and it sadly became more noticeable during NESN Bruins broadcasts with him and Andy Brickley.

“I grew up a Bruins fan, and who had more fun than us over the last two decades?” Edwards said in a press release. “In collaboration with Bruins and NESN leadership, I recently decided that the time has come for me to finish my shift as the voice of the Boston Bruins. I am no longer able to attain the standards I set for myself, to honor the fans, the players, the Bruins organization, and NESN with the best they all deserve.

“I retire from broadcasting not with a heavy heart but gratefulness for a 19-year-long joyride,” Jack continued. “I owe my career, my own pursuit of happiness, to the love and support of my family. I thank every member of the Bruins and NESN for your loyalty, helping me to achieve and live out a lifetime goal high above the ice.”

Edwards’ broadcasting career began 45 years ago. After stops in New Hampshire and Providence, Jack Edwards arrived in Boston in the 1980s and worked as a sports anchor and reporter with WCVB and WHDH. He also worked as a reporter for ABC’s Wide World of Sports and Olympic coverage on both ABC and CBS. He joined ESPN in 1991 as an anchor and reporter for SportsCenter and won an Emmy award for his ESPN reporting. He has also done play-by-play for ESPN’s coverage of hockey and soccer, including the 2002 World Cup finals and the Little League World Series.

Edwards took over the NESN Bruins play-by-play duties for the 2005-06 season and instantly became a staple with the team and their fans as the Boston Bruins became relevant again in the Boston Sports landscape.

“I join the Bruins organization, NESN, and hockey fans everywhere in congratulating Jack on an incredible career,” Bruins CEO and Alternate Governor Charlie Jacobs said in the press release. “Jack’s voice has been the soundtrack for generations of Bruins fans that have experienced so many incredible moments. His presence has been felt around the globe and he will forever be a part of the Bruins legacy.”

Boston Hockey Now would like to extend a hearfelt thank you and congratulations on a brilliant career to Jack Edwards.