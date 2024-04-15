Bruins Postgame: Sleepy Bruins Lose 2-0 To Capitals

The Boston Bruins looked like they were looking ahead to the playoffs, lost 2-0 to the Washington Capitals, and failed to clinch the Atlantic Division on Monday night.

Capitals defenseman John Carlson scored 12 minutes into regulation, and forward Nic Dowd scored an empty-net goal with 13 seconds left in the game.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was the only bright spot for his team, making 23 saves in the loss.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: The team defense by the Washington Capitals was suffocating and perfect. The Caps held the Bruins to 16 shots total and just eight shots through the first two periods. They were hitting everything in sight and hard on the forecheck. They also did a splendid job of taking away the neutral zone. The Capitals were playing playoff hockey, and the Bruins weren’t.

DOGHOUSE: By no means am I suggesting that the Boston Bruins weren’t trying in this game. To say that the Bruins were trying their hardest on Monday night would be an overstatement, in the opinion of this puck scribe. The Bruins were out-shot 7-4 in the first period, 15-4 in the second period, and wound up being out-shot 25-16. As mentioned below, if not for Swayman, the Bruins may have been blown out. From basically start to finish the Bruins seemed to be hesitant and lacked urgency in their game. Whether they’re trying not to get hurt or just literally don’t care where they finish in the standings, something was off in this game.

BANGER: For a second straight game, new Bruins winger Pat Maroon led all Bruins skaters in hits with six. Capitals winger Tom Wilson led all skaters in this game with seven hits.

UNSUNG HERO: Speaking of Wilson, he was once again a force to be reckoned with. In addition to his seven hits, Wilson assisted on John Carlson’s goal 12:00 into the game, had two shots, and was a plus 2 in 24 shifts and 20:08 TOI.

Caps take the lead off the stick of John Carlson pic.twitter.com/CggYzoAy8k — Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) April 15, 2024

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins play the tail end of a home-and-home against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Tuesday night to conclude their 2023-24 regular season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Pat Maroon – Jesper Boqvist – John Beecher

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark