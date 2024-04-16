Bruins Daily: Do Bruins Want Division? Hutson Debuts For Habs

The Boston Bruins did not look like a team that wanted the Atlantic Division crown in a boring 2-0 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins looked disinterested in a 2-0 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Boston Hockey Now: Is it time to start showing more appreciation for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney?

Boston Hockey Now: If the Bruins go one and out in the Stanley Cup Playoffs again, will that be it for GM Don Sweeney and/or head coach Jim Montgomery?

Boston Hockey Now: A playoff mindset has already set in for the Boston Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Former Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson got his first NHL point in his NHL debut for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: The sky appears to be the limit for Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond.

Buffalo Hockey Now: That’s 13-straight seasons now of no Stanley Cup playoffs for the Buffalo Sabres.

Florida Hockey Now: What’s the latest Stanley Cup playoff scenarios, and what do they mean for the Florida Panthers?

TSN: If they choke in the Stanley Cup Playoffs again, are there big changes coming for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

NHL

San Jose Hockey Now: Connor McDavid reached the 100-assist plateau in the Edmonton Oilers’ 9-2 rout of the San Jose Sharks.

The Eye Test: Longtime Arizona Coyotes beat reporter Craig Morgan gave an insightful deep dive into the mess in the desert to Pierre McGuire and yours truly on Friday.

NYI Hockey Now: Amazingly, there will be playoff hockey this spring for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils are trying to sign enforcer Kurtis MacDermid.

Philly Hockey Now: What will happen with Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: There will be plenty of scoreboard watching on Tuesday night for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: One of the best faceoff guys in the NHL is still Nashville Predators center Ryan O’Reilly.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks have the second-best odds in the NHL Draft Lottery to land Boston University star center Macklin Celebrini.

Nashville Hockey Now: The NHL’s leader in hits is former Boston Bruins and current Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Colorado Hockey Now: Who is the No.1 goalie for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: What will center Tomas Hertl provide for the Vegas Golden Knights?

Calgary Hockey Now: Who is the Finnish goaltender who was signed by the Calgary Flames?