Bruins Daily: Do Bruins Want Division? Hutson Debuts For Habs
The Boston Bruins did not look like a team that wanted the Atlantic Division crown in a boring 2-0 loss to the Washington Capitals.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins looked disinterested in a 2-0 loss to the Washington Capitals.
Boston Hockey Now: Is it time to start showing more appreciation for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney?
Boston Hockey Now: If the Bruins go one and out in the Stanley Cup Playoffs again, will that be it for GM Don Sweeney and/or head coach Jim Montgomery?
Boston Hockey Now: A playoff mindset has already set in for the Boston Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery.
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: Former Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson got his first NHL point in his NHL debut for the Montreal Canadiens.
Detroit Hockey Now: The sky appears to be the limit for Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond.
Buffalo Hockey Now: That’s 13-straight seasons now of no Stanley Cup playoffs for the Buffalo Sabres.
Florida Hockey Now: What’s the latest Stanley Cup playoff scenarios, and what do they mean for the Florida Panthers?
TSN: If they choke in the Stanley Cup Playoffs again, are there big changes coming for the Toronto Maple Leafs?
NHL
San Jose Hockey Now: Connor McDavid reached the 100-assist plateau in the Edmonton Oilers’ 9-2 rout of the San Jose Sharks.
The Eye Test: Longtime Arizona Coyotes beat reporter Craig Morgan gave an insightful deep dive into the mess in the desert to Pierre McGuire and yours truly on Friday.
NYI Hockey Now: Amazingly, there will be playoff hockey this spring for the New York Islanders.
New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils are trying to sign enforcer Kurtis MacDermid.
Philly Hockey Now: What will happen with Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella?
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: There will be plenty of scoreboard watching on Tuesday night for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Nashville Hockey Now: One of the best faceoff guys in the NHL is still Nashville Predators center Ryan O’Reilly.
Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks have the second-best odds in the NHL Draft Lottery to land Boston University star center Macklin Celebrini.
Nashville Hockey Now: The NHL’s leader in hits is former Boston Bruins and current Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.
Colorado Hockey Now: Who is the No.1 goalie for the Colorado Avalanche?
Vegas Hockey Now: What will center Tomas Hertl provide for the Vegas Golden Knights?
Calgary Hockey Now: Who is the Finnish goaltender who was signed by the Calgary Flames?