Win And Clinch Division For Bruins Vs Capitals

The Boston Bruins can clinch their second-straight Atlantic Division title and their third in the last five seasons on Monday night.

The Bruins regained the lead in the Atlantic Division with a 6-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins this past Saturday. Per NHL public relations, the Bruins can now clinch the Atlantic Division on Monday night if they beat the Capitals in Washington D.C.

The @NHLBruins can wrap up a second straight division title – something they last achieved a dozen years ago – when they visit the Capitals Monday for a crucial game in the #StanleyCup Playoffs race (7 p.m. ET on @NHLNetwork, MNMT & NESN).#NHLStats: https://t.co/X2F5cuM56t pic.twitter.com/7RT5QzTyER — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 15, 2024

If and when the Boston Bruins (47-18-15, 109 pts) do clinch the Atlantic Division, they would be locked into one of the top two spots in the Eastern Conference and slotted to play one of the two wild-card teams. Entering game action on Monday night, the Bruins trailed the New York Rangers (54-23-4, 112 pts) by three points for the top seed in the Eastern Conference and the NHL overall. The Rangers will play their final game of the season on Monday night when they host the Ottawa Senators. If the Rangers win, then they will win the Metro Division and the Presidents Trophy.

However, if the Rangers lose, then the Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes (52-22-7, 111 pts), and Dallas Stars (51-21-9, 111 pts) can still surpass them and take the top spot in the NHL. The Bruins though, would not only need to beat the Senators in their season finale on Tuesday but would need both the Hurricanes and Stars to lose their final games.

This would be the Bruins’ fourth Atlantic Division title since the league realigned and renamed its four divisions before the 2013-14 season. The Boston Bruins were Atlantic Division and President’s Trophy winners that season, for the 2019-20 season and last season.

This is also the 27th division crown for the Boston Bruins in their 98-season history. The Bruins have won the Stanley Cup three times (1928-29, 1971-72, 2010-11) after winning their division.