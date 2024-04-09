Bruins vs Hurricanes: Preview; Betting Odds And Picks

After beating the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time in eight regular season games with a 4-1 win in Carolina last Thursday, the Boston Bruins will host the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

If the Bruins wish to win the rematch at TD Garden, and earn just their second win against the Carolina Hurricanes in ten tries, they know they will need to be at their best and playing playoff hockey.

“They’re a very consistent group over there,” Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk said after practice on Monday. “I think that you gotta give them a lot of credit with how I’ve seen them grow, especially since I first came into the league (2017-18) with the kind of culture and all that stuff is over there. They play a really hard game, so if you’re not on your toes and in your game plan, they’ll make you pay for it, and they come in waves. So, I think that gives lots of teams trouble, and that’s why they’ve had success.”

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (46-17-15, 107 pts) vs Carolina Hurricanes (49-22-7, 105 pts)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, BSSO

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-105) Hurricanes (-115)

Puck Line: Hurricanes -1.5 (+220), Bruins +1.5 (-270)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-108) Under 5.5 (-112)

Picks:

Draw (+310)

Under 5.5 (+110)

Pavel Zacha Over 0.5 pt (-120)

Pavel Zacha Over 0.5 assists (+140)

Charlie Coyle Over 0.5 pt (+105)

Jake Guentzel Over 0.5 assists (-110)

Sebastian Aho, Anytime goal scorer (+145)

Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (47), assists (60), and points with 107 in 78 games. Pastrnak is riding a four-game point streak with two goals and four assists over that span.

-Jeremy Swayman is expected to start in net for the Bruins. Swayman enters the game on a three-game winning streak and has allowed just six goals on 70 shots over that span. For the season, Swayman is 25-8-8 with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

-Bruins forward Pavel Zacha has a six-game point streak going with two goals and seven assists over that span.

-Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season; defenseman Derek Forbort (upper and lower body) is likely done for the season, and wingers Justin Brazeau (upper body) and Pat Maroon (back) are week-to-week. Veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

Jake DeBrusk — Jesper Boqvist — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — John Beecher — Jakub Lauko

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark