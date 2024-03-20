Bruins Daily: Tricky Pasta; John Tortorella; Chris Simon

The Boston Bruins got a hat trick in a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators, and John Tortorella’s bold move paid off for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins pulled away and beat the Ottawa Senators 6-2 behind the second hat trick of the season and 17th of his career for winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: With that hat trick on Thursday night, David Pastrnak moved into seventh all-time on the Bruins all-time goals list, surpassing legend and team president Cam Neely.

Boston Hockey Now: Another President’s Trophy isn’t the end all, be all for the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: Former Bruins winger and current Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Mark Recchi believes in new Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Who is the most polarizing forward for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: When will captain Dylan Larkin return to the lineup for the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: Matthew Tkachuk and captain Sasha Barkov are fine for the Florida Panthers, but when will they get back defenseman Aaron Ekblad?

Sportsnet: Is Mitch Marner getting closer to returning to the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

NHL

Colorado Hockey Now: Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Colorado Avalanche forward and 1996 Stanley Cup champion Chris Simon.

NYI Hockey Now: Things keep getting worse for the New York Islanders.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs after head coach John Tortorella scratched captain Sean Couturier.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Just when it looked like they make a playoff push, it was the same old, same old for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators are missing former Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Chicago Hockey Now: Can Lukas Reichel and Wyatt Kaiser finish what they started for the Chicago Blackhawks.

TSN: What’s the lastest from the NHL GM meetings?

