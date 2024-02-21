Boston Bruins
Bruins @ Oilers Preview: Ullmark Starts; Injury Updates
The Boston Bruins will try to start a new win streak when they kick off a four-game road trip against the Oilers in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
This game is actually the first game of a back-to-back Alberta set that will conclude against the Flames in Calgary on Thursday night. After that, the Bruins head to Vancouver to play the current league-leading Canucks. They then close the road trip out in Seattle against the Kraken on Monday night.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (33-12-11, 77 pts) vs Edmonton Oilers (33-18-1, 67 pts)
Time: 10:08 p.m. ET
How to watch: TNT, MAX, TVAS, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN1, SN360
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Oilers (-135), Bruins (+114)
Puck Line: Oilers -1.5 (+180), Bruins +1.5 (-280)
Over/Under: Over 6.5 (+102) Under 6.5 (-122)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (35), assists (45), and points with 80 in 56 games.
-Goalie Linus Ullmark will get the nod between the pipes for the Bruins tonight. Ullmark is 16-6-4 with a 2.72 GAA and a .914 save percentage.
-Winger Jakub Lauko (upper-body) is out; defenseman Hampus Lindholm (knee) is week-to-week; rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season, and veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Anthony Richard
Trent Frederic – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort – Parker Wotherspoon
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Edmonton Oilers Lineup
Forwards
Warren Foegele –Connor McDavid–Zach Hyman
Evander Kane–Leon Draisaitl– Ryan McLeod
Mattias Janmark – Dylan Holloway – Corey Perry
Sam Gagner -Derek Ryan – Connor Brown
Defensemen
Mattias Ekholm-Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse–Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak-Vincent Desharnais
Goalies
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard