Bruins vs Jets Preview: High-Flying Bruins Welcome Jets

The Boston Bruins will try to extend their winning streak to five games against another elite team when they welcome the Winnipeg Jets to TD Garden on Monday night.

The Bruins followed a convincing 5-2 win over an elite team in the Colorado Avalanche last Thursday by exploding for nine goals in a 9-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. The Bruins continue to benefit from depth scoring, complimenting their elite players’ consistent contributions. They will need that again when they play the Winnipeg Jets, the best team in the Western Conference, who trail the Bruins by a point in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (28-8-9, 65 pts) vs Winnipeg Jets (30-10-4, 64 pts)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, Sportsnet, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-130), Jets (+110)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+195), Jets +1.5 (-238)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-112) Under 5.5 (-108)

Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (30), assists (36), and points with 66 in 45 games. Pastrnak is on a three-game goal streak with five goals in that span and a four-game point streak with nine points.

-Goalie Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins. Swayman is 14-3-7 with a 2.37 GAA and a .923 save percentage.

-Winger Milan Lucic (indefinite leave) is out.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic

Jesper Boqvist-Matthew Poitras-Danton Heinen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi

Winnipeg Jets

Forwards

Kyle Connor-Adam Lowry-Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti-Vladislav Namestnikov-Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter-Dominic Toninato-Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron-Rasmus Kupari-Alex Iafallo

Defensemen

Josh Morrisey-Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon-Neil Pionk

Dylan Samberg-Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit