Boston Bruins
Bruins vs Jets Preview: High-Flying Bruins Welcome Jets
The Boston Bruins will try to extend their winning streak to five games against another elite team when they welcome the Winnipeg Jets to TD Garden on Monday night.
The Bruins followed a convincing 5-2 win over an elite team in the Colorado Avalanche last Thursday by exploding for nine goals in a 9-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. The Bruins continue to benefit from depth scoring, complimenting their elite players’ consistent contributions. They will need that again when they play the Winnipeg Jets, the best team in the Western Conference, who trail the Bruins by a point in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (28-8-9, 65 pts) vs Winnipeg Jets (30-10-4, 64 pts)
Time: 7:08 p.m. ET
How to watch: NESN, Sportsnet, TVAS
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-130), Jets (+110)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+195), Jets +1.5 (-238)
Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-112) Under 5.5 (-108)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (30), assists (36), and points with 66 in 45 games. Pastrnak is on a three-game goal streak with five goals in that span and a four-game point streak with nine points.
-Goalie Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins. Swayman is 14-3-7 with a 2.37 GAA and a .923 save percentage.
-Winger Milan Lucic (indefinite leave) is out.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic
Jesper Boqvist-Matthew Poitras-Danton Heinen
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Parker Wotherspoon
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Brandon Bussi
Winnipeg Jets
Forwards
Kyle Connor-Adam Lowry-Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti-Vladislav Namestnikov-Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter-Dominic Toninato-Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron-Rasmus Kupari-Alex Iafallo
Defensemen
Josh Morrisey-Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon-Neil Pionk
Dylan Samberg-Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit