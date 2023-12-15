Boston Bruins
Bruins @ Islanders Preview: Depleted Bruins Face Hot Islanders
Once again, without their top defenseman and a top-six center, the Boston Bruins will try to cool down a hot New York Islanders squad that has won four straight games.
Thanks to a stellar 35-save performance by Jeremy Swayman, the Boston Bruins were able to salvage a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. The Bruins will need another performance like that from whomever their starter is on Friday night at UBS Arena. The New York Islanders come into this game riding a four-game win streak after a lackluster start to their season. This is a much more confident and in-sync Islanders team than the one that lost to the Bruins 5-2 in Boston on Nov. 9. The Bruins will need to find that extra dose of energy that they couldn’t seem to muster in the third period of the loss to the Devils on Wednesday, or they won’t come away with the two points tonight either.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (18-5-4, 40 pts) @ New York Islanders (14-7-7, 35 pts)
Time: 7:38 p.m. ET
How to watch: NESN, MSGSN, SN, TVAS
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-130), Islanders (+110)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+195), Islanders +1.5 (-238)
Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-120) Under 5.5 (+100)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (16), assists (23), and points with 39 in 27 games.
-Jim Montgomery was yet to name a starting goalie at the time this preview was published, but we will update here once Montgomery confirms later today.
-Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR), Charlie McAvoy (upper-body, IR), Pavel Zacha (upper-body, IR), and Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are all out.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Danton Heinen-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk-Trent Frederic-Jesper Boqvist
Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Hampus Lindholm-Ian Mitchell
Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
New York Islanders Lineup
Forwards
Anders Lee-Bo Horvat-Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall-Brock Nelson-Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom-Jean-Gabriel Pageau-Julien Gauthier
Hudson Fasching-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck
Defense
Alexander Romanov-Noah Dobson
Mike Reilly-Sebastian Aho
Samuel Bolduc-Robert Bortuzzo
Goalies
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Officials
Referees: Jean Hebert, Beau Halkidis
Linesmen: Andrew Smith, Tyson Baker