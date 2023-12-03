Boston Bruins
Bruins vs Blue Jackets Preview: Revenge Game For Bruins
After losing three straight games, the Boston Bruins have won their last two games. On Sunday night, they will have a chance at revenge against the last team that beat them, the Columbus Blue Jackets, who visit TD Garden for a rare Sunday night game in Boston.
Not only did the Blue Jackets upset the Boston Bruins last Monday in Columbus, but they embarrassed them in a 5-2 win over a disorganized Bruins squad. That loss seemed to wake the Bruins up, though, as they followed it up with a dominant 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night and then a thrilling and resilient 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday night.
Can the Bruins get revenge on an upstart Blue Jackets team that has gone 1-1-0 since beating the Bruins last Monday?
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (16-4-3, 35 pts) vs Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4, 20 pts)
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
How to watch: NESN, BSOH, SN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-265), Blue Jackets (+215)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-110), Blue Jackets +1.5 (-110)
Over/Under: Over 6 (-115) Under 6 (-105)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (14), assists (22), and points with 36 in 23 games.
-Jeremy Swayman will be back between the pipes tonight. Swayman is 8-1-2 with a 2.17 GAA and a .930 save percentage.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Jake DeBrusk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Danton Heinen
James van Riemsdyk-Matt Poitras-Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko-Morgan Geekie-Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Columbus Blue Jackets Lineup
Forwards
Johnny Gaudreau-Boone Jenner-Kent Johnson
Justin Danforth-Adam Fantilli-Patrik Laine
Yegor Chinakhov-Dmitri Voronkov-Kirill Marchenko
Alexandre Texier-Sean Kuraly-Mathieu Olivier
Defense
Zach Werinski-Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov-David Jiricek
Jake Bean-Erik Gudbranson
Goalies
Spencer Martin
Elvis Merzlikins
Officials
Referees: Graham Skilliter, Kelly Sutherland
Linesmen: Bradon Gawrylitz, Scott Cherrey
