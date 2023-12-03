Bruins vs Blue Jackets Preview: Revenge Game For Bruins

After losing three straight games, the Boston Bruins have won their last two games. On Sunday night, they will have a chance at revenge against the last team that beat them, the Columbus Blue Jackets, who visit TD Garden for a rare Sunday night game in Boston.

Not only did the Blue Jackets upset the Boston Bruins last Monday in Columbus, but they embarrassed them in a 5-2 win over a disorganized Bruins squad. That loss seemed to wake the Bruins up, though, as they followed it up with a dominant 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night and then a thrilling and resilient 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday night.

Can the Bruins get revenge on an upstart Blue Jackets team that has gone 1-1-0 since beating the Bruins last Monday?

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (16-4-3, 35 pts) vs Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4, 20 pts)

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, BSOH, SN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-265), Blue Jackets (+215)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-110), Blue Jackets +1.5 (-110)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-115) Under 6 (-105)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (14), assists (22), and points with 36 in 23 games.

-Jeremy Swayman will be back between the pipes tonight. Swayman is 8-1-2 with a 2.17 GAA and a .930 save percentage.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Danton Heinen

James van Riemsdyk-Matt Poitras-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-Morgan Geekie-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Columbus Blue Jackets Lineup

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau-Boone Jenner-Kent Johnson

Justin Danforth-Adam Fantilli-Patrik Laine

Yegor Chinakhov-Dmitri Voronkov-Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier-Sean Kuraly-Mathieu Olivier

Defense

Zach Werinski-Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov-David Jiricek

Jake Bean-Erik Gudbranson

Goalies

Spencer Martin

Elvis Merzlikins

Officials

Referees: Graham Skilliter, Kelly Sutherland

Linesmen: Bradon Gawrylitz, Scott Cherrey