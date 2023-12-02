Bruins @ Leafs Preview: All Eyes On Reaves And Marchand

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be out for more than revenge on the scoreboard when they host the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (lower-body) has not played since he was injured on a controversial play with Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand in a 3-2 shootout win for the Bruins a month ago. Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves made a veiled threat against Marchand the day after, and the belief is that he and the Leafs will be targeting Marchand tonight.

This is also a huge game in the Atlantic Division standings, as the Bruins can pull eight points ahead of their Original 6 rival with a win.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (15-4-3, 33 pts) @ Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-3, 27 pts)

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, NHLN, SN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-112), Maple Leafs (-108)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+220), Maple Leafs +1.5 (-270)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-105) Under 6 (-115)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is switching the forward lines up again as he flip-flopped Charlie Coyle and Matt Poitras in practice on Friday. Then, on Saturday, Montgomery had Morgan Geekie skating between Jakub Lauko and Oskar Steen, with John Beecher as the healthy scratch.

-Linus Ullmark will get the start for the Bruins. Ullmark is 7-3-1 with a 2.64 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (13), assists (20), and points with 33 in 22 games.

-The Boston Bruins’ penalty kill was dominant again on Thursday as they killed off all five Sharks’ powerplays. The Bruins now rank fourth on the penalty kill, killing off powerplays at an 88.4 percent clip.

-The Bruins went 1-for-4 on the powerplay against the Sharks. They’re scoring at a 22.2 percent clip on the man advantage, ranking them 10th in the NHL.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Danton Heinen

James van Riemsdyk-Matt Poitras-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-Morgan Geekie-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Toronto Maple Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Matthew Knies-Auston Matthews-William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi-John Tavares-Mitch Marner

Nick Robertson-Max Domi-Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor-David Kampf-Ryan Reaves

Defense

Morgan Reilly-T.J.Brodie

William Lagesson-Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit-Connor Timmins

Goalies

Joseph Woll

Martin Jones

Officials

Referees: Corey Syvret, Trevor Hanson

Linesmen: Dan Kelley, Steve Barton