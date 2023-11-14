Boston Bruins
Bruins @ Sabres Preview: Ullmark Starts; Shattenkirk Draws In
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (11-1-2, 24 pts) vs Buffalo Sabres (7-7-1, 15 pts)
TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, MSGB, SNP, SNO, SNE
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-162), Sabres (+136)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+160), Sabres +1.5 (-192)
Over/Under: Over 6 (-112), Under 6 (-108)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
-Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes for the Bruins tonight. Ullmark is 5-1-1 with a 2.26 GAA and a .926 save percentage.
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (10), assists (11), and points with 21 in 14 games.
-Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will draw in for Ian Mitchell on the third defensive pairing with Derek Forbort. Up front, Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen will switch sides on the third line, with Matt Poitras between them.
-The Bruins are still missing Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) and forwards Morgan Geekie (upper-body) and Milan Lucic (lower-body).
-The Boston Bruins have the second-best penalty kill in the NHL, killing off 44 of the 52 powerplays they’ve allowed.
-They’re on the opposite end with their powerplay as they’ve gone 9-for-43 on the man advantage but they did have their best game of the season, going 2-for-3 in the 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk – Matt Poitras – Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Buffalo Sabres Lineup
Forwards
Jeff Skinner-Tage Thompson-Dylan Cozens
Jordan Greenway-Casey Mittelstadt-John-Jason Peterka
Zemgus Girgensons-Tyson Jost-Kyle Okposo
Victor Olofsson-Peyton Krebs-Lukas Rousek
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson-Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power-Henri Jokiharju
Connor Clifton-Erik Johnson
Goalies
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Officials
Referees: Brian Pochmara, Corey Syvret
Linesmen: Brad Kovachik, David Brisebois