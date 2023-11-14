Bruins @ Sabres Preview: Ullmark Starts; Shattenkirk Draws In

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (11-1-2, 24 pts) vs Buffalo Sabres (7-7-1, 15 pts)

TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, MSGB, SNP, SNO, SNE

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-162), Sabres (+136)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+160), Sabres +1.5 (-192)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-112), Under 6 (-108)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes for the Bruins tonight. Ullmark is 5-1-1 with a 2.26 GAA and a .926 save percentage.

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (10), assists (11), and points with 21 in 14 games.

-Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will draw in for Ian Mitchell on the third defensive pairing with Derek Forbort. Up front, Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen will switch sides on the third line, with Matt Poitras between them.

-The Bruins are still missing Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) and forwards Morgan Geekie (upper-body) and Milan Lucic (lower-body).

-The Boston Bruins have the second-best penalty kill in the NHL, killing off 44 of the 52 powerplays they’ve allowed.

-They’re on the opposite end with their powerplay as they’ve gone 9-for-43 on the man advantage but they did have their best game of the season, going 2-for-3 in the 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk – Matt Poitras – Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Buffalo Sabres Lineup

Forwards

Jeff Skinner-Tage Thompson-Dylan Cozens

Jordan Greenway-Casey Mittelstadt-John-Jason Peterka

Zemgus Girgensons-Tyson Jost-Kyle Okposo

Victor Olofsson-Peyton Krebs-Lukas Rousek

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson-Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power-Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton-Erik Johnson

Goalies

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Officials

Referees: Brian Pochmara, Corey Syvret

Linesmen: Brad Kovachik, David Brisebois