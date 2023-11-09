Bruins vs Islanders Preview: Forbort Returns; Line Shuffling

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (10-1-1, 19 pts) vs New York Islanders (5-3-3, 13 pts)

TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN,

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-135), Islanders (+114)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+195), Islanders +1.5 (-238)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (+100), Under 5.5 (-120)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark will try and bounce back from his worst start of the season. Ullmark allowed five goals on 40 shots in a 5-4 loss for the Bruins to the Detroit Red Wings last Saturday. He enters this game at 4-1-1 with a 2.30 GAA and a .926 save percentage.

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (9), assists (8), and points with 16 in 11 games.

–Charlie McAvoy will serve the fourth game of the suspension tonight after losing his appeal this week.

-The Bruins are expected to get Derek Forbort back in the lineup tonight but if he can’t go, Parker Wotherspoon will remain on the third pairing with Kevin Shattenkirk.

-In addition to McAvoy, the Bruins blue line is still missing Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body). Forwards Jakub Lauko (facial fracture), Morgan Geekie (upper-body), and Milan Lucic (lower-body) are all week-to-week.

-The Boston Bruins have the best penalty kill in the NHL, killing off 44 of the 51 powerplays they’ve allowed.

-They’re on the opposite end with their powerplay as they’ve gone 7-for-40 on the man advantage.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-Matt Poitras-Jake DeBrusk

Patrick Brown-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm-Ian Mitchell

Mason Lohrei-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon/Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

New York Islanders Lineup

Forwards

Anders Lee-Mat Barzal-Oliver Wahlstrom

Pierre Engvall-Brock Nelson-Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom-Jean-Gabriel Pageau-Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Defense

Adam Pelech-Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov-Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho-Scott Mayfield

Goalies

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Officials

Referees: Justin Kea, Eric Furlatt

Linesmen: Matt MacPherson, Shandor Alphonso