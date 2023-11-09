Boston Bruins
Bruins vs Islanders Preview: Forbort Returns; Line Shuffling
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (10-1-1, 19 pts) vs New York Islanders (5-3-3, 13 pts)
TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET
TV: NESN,
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-135), Islanders (+114)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+195), Islanders +1.5 (-238)
Over/Under: Over 5.5 (+100), Under 5.5 (-120)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
-Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark will try and bounce back from his worst start of the season. Ullmark allowed five goals on 40 shots in a 5-4 loss for the Bruins to the Detroit Red Wings last Saturday. He enters this game at 4-1-1 with a 2.30 GAA and a .926 save percentage.
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (9), assists (8), and points with 16 in 11 games.
–Charlie McAvoy will serve the fourth game of the suspension tonight after losing his appeal this week.
-The Bruins are expected to get Derek Forbort back in the lineup tonight but if he can’t go, Parker Wotherspoon will remain on the third pairing with Kevin Shattenkirk.
-In addition to McAvoy, the Bruins blue line is still missing Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body). Forwards Jakub Lauko (facial fracture), Morgan Geekie (upper-body), and Milan Lucic (lower-body) are all week-to-week.
-The Boston Bruins have the best penalty kill in the NHL, killing off 44 of the 51 powerplays they’ve allowed.
-They’re on the opposite end with their powerplay as they’ve gone 7-for-40 on the man advantage.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen-Matt Poitras-Jake DeBrusk
Patrick Brown-John Beecher-Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Hampus Lindholm-Ian Mitchell
Mason Lohrei-Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon/Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
New York Islanders Lineup
Forwards
Anders Lee-Mat Barzal-Oliver Wahlstrom
Pierre Engvall-Brock Nelson-Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom-Jean-Gabriel Pageau-Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck
Defense
Adam Pelech-Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov-Ryan Pulock
Sebastian Aho-Scott Mayfield
Goalies
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Officials
Referees: Justin Kea, Eric Furlatt
Linesmen: Matt MacPherson, Shandor Alphonso