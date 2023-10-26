Bruins vs Ducks Preview: Bruins Look To Avoid Letdown

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (6-0-0, 12 pts) vs Anaheim Ducks (2-4-0, 4 pts)

TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, BSSC, BSSD

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-325), Ducks (+260)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-120), Ducks +1.5 (+100)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-105), Under 6 (-115)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-This will be the second time in a week that the Bruins and Ducks meet after the Bruins won the first meeting 3-1 in Anaheim this past Sunday night. Unless the two teams meet in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, they will not play again this season. The Bruins were impressed with the Ducks’ improved physical game under new head coach and Arlington, MA, native Greg Cronin.

“They competed very hard; they were much more physical than they’ve been in the past,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand opined to the media on Thursday morning. “They were being very responsible defensively. They were competing on the right side of the puck much harder than they had the past couple of years. Definitely gonna be a tight game; we need to bring our best.”

-Linus Ullmark will get the nod between the pipes tonight. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner is 3-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and .962 save percentage.

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (5) and in points with eight in six games. Charlie Coyle leads the team in assists with four helpers in six games.

-Wingers Jakub Lauko (facial fracture) and Milan Lucic (lower-body) injury will not play tonight. Per head coach Jim Montgomery on Thursday morning, Lauko will be out for at least another week and Lucic 1-2 weeks.

-The Boston Bruins are 21-for-22 on the penalty kill through five games and 3-for-18 on the powerplay.

Anaheim Ducks Notes

-Former Boston Bruins and UMass-Amherst winger Frank Vatrano leads the team in goal-scoring with five lamplighters in six games and in points with six. Forward Ryan Strome leads the team in assists with four helpers in six games.

-2023 second overall pick Leo Carlsson has a goal in two games. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound 18-year-old is centering the top line with former Boston University star Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry on his flanks.

-John Gibson is expected to start for the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Gibson is 0-2-0 with a 3.06 GAA and a .902 save percentage.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Patrick Brown

Extra: Milan Lucic (injury)

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Extra: Ian Mitchell (injury)

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Anaheim Ducks Lineup

Forwards

Trevor Zegras-Leo Carlsson-Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano-Mason McTavish-Ryan Strome

Adam Henrique-Benoit-Olivier Groulx-Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston-Sam Carrick-Brett Leason

Defense

Cam Fowler-Jackson Lacombe

Pavel Mintyukov-Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen-Radko Gudas

Goalies

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Officials

Referees: T.J. Luxmore, Ghislain Hebert

Linesmen: Trent Knoor, Ryan Daisy