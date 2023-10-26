Mitchell Clears Waivers; Bruins Recall Boqvist

The Boston Bruins have announced that defenseman Ian Mitchell cleared waivers and was assigned to the Providence Bruins (AHL) on Thursday.

The Bruins also recalled forward Jesper Boqvist from Providence. Boqvist actually skated with the Bruins during their game-day skate on Thursday morning ahead of their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night (7:05 p.m., NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub). As of 5:30 p.m. ET, it was unknown if Boqvist would be in the lineup against the Ducks.

With those two transactions, the Boston Bruins now have 13 forwards and six defensemen on their roster. Unrestricted free agent forward Danton Heinen took line reps at the game day skate on Thursday morning but remains unsigned and on a professional tryout that he was signed to on Sept. 5.

Jesper Boqvist, along with forward Oskar Steen and defenseman Jakub Zboril, were placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment on Oct. 7 and assigned to Providence the following day after clearing waivers. In five games with the Providence Bruins, Boqvist had two assists. The Boston Bruins signed Boqvist to a one-year, $775,000 contract on July 12. Boqvist became an unrestricted free agent when the Devils didn’t issue a qualifying offer to him. However, he will still be a restricted free agent when this new one-year contract expires.

Boqvist, 24, had ten goals and 11 assists in 70 games for the New Jersey Devils this past season. Boqvist was drafted in the second round (36th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot 180-pound forward played the first four seasons of his NHL career for the Devils and had 28 goals and 27 assists in 189 games with New Jersey.

The Bruins signed Mitchell to a one-year, $775,000 contract on July 10. along with 22-year-old defenseman Alec Regula, was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for winger Taylor Hall and the free agent signing rights to Nick Foligno on June 26. Mitchell had a goal and seven assists in 35 NHL games with the Blackhawks last season.

The 22-year-old, six-foot, 192-pound defenseman has made it into two of the Bruins’ first six games and notched one assist.