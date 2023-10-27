Bruins Daily: Bruins Blow One; Pinto Suspension

The Boston Bruins’ historic season-opening win streak is over, and so is Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto’s season is on pause for 34 more games.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins let up, blew a late two-goal lead, and lost to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime. Maybe they should’ve listened to their captain, Brad Marchand, and their head coach, Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: Before the loss to the Ducks, the Bruins assigned defenseman Ian Mitchell to the Providence Bruins (AHL) after he cleared waivers and then recalled forward Jesper Boqvist.

Boston Hockey Now: Prior to the loss to the Ducks, Montgomery announced that, for at least the next couple of weeks, the Boston Bruins will be without wingers Jakub Lauko and Milan Lucic.

Atlantic Division

ESPN: The NHL handed down a 41-game suspension for gambling violations to Ottawa Senators and restricted free agent forward Shane Pinto.

Montreal Hockey Now: Cole Caufield and captain Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist in a come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Much like the Boston Bruins, their next opponent will be coming into the game off a disappointing loss. The Winnipeg Jets won 4-1 for the second regulation loss for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Special teams need to be better for the Florida Panthers.

NHL.com: Defenseman Morgan Reilly had a goal and an assist, and goalie Joseph Woll made 31 saves in a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

National Hockey Now

NYI Hockey Now: Goalie Ilya Sorokin turned away 45 of 47 shots faced in a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Is the best US-born player in the NHL New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes?

Philly Hockey Now: Rookie Bobby Brink scored his first two NHL goals in a 6-2 win over the Wild for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: A 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche snapped a four-game losing streak for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Carolina Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes Hall of Fame welcomed a new member in Mr. Game 7, Justin Williams.

Vegas Hockey Now: After the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche lost on Thursday night, the only undefeated (in regulation) team is the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: Things just keep getting worse for the San Jose Sharks.

Finally, Boston Hockey Now offers our deepest condolences to those affected by yet another mass shooting in the United States, this time in Lewiston, Maine. Maine is hockey country, and the entire hockey community stands with them as the Bruins showed on Thursday night. The team immediately started fundraising for the victims’ families, had a moment of silence and wore decals of the state of Maine on their helmets.

Just as the Bruins did after the marathon bombings for Boston Strong, they also hung a jersey with the Maine area code of 207, and that read Lewiston Strong. Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman hung the jersey up on the glass behind the Bruins’ bench.