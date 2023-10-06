Bruins Camp Wrap: Down To One Group; Poitras Buzz

With less than a week until their 2023-24 season opener next Wednesday, the Boston Bruins are down one practice group with more roster cuts still to come.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Camp Wrap from Oct. 6:

Camp Down To One Group

As promised by head coach Jim Montgomery, the Boston Bruins were down to one group and session on Friday, and Montgomery noted after that there was a noticeable energy on the ice.

“I can tell you, starting off, that it was great to be down to one group,” Montgomery said as he began his post-practice media availability. “I don’t know if you guys can tell, but as coaches, you can really tell the energy when you get down real close to your group. The energy picks up; the pace picks up. You get a lot of things accomplished in a short amount of time.

The forward lines, defensive pairings, and goalies from Friday’s practice are below.

Poitras Staying?

Matt Poitras scored his third goal and what proved to be the game-winner in a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers in the preseason finale for the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. After the game, Montgomery all but assured that the 19-year-old center would break camp with the Bruins and be on the opening night roster next Wednesday.

“It certainly looks that way,” Montgomery replied Thursday night when asked if Poitras has done enough to make the roster. “He’s earned the right to stick around for a while, that’s for sure. He just seems to be in the right spots. He has the puck a lot because he’s always in the right support position. And when he gets the puck, he’s poised with the puck. He’s poised beyond his years with the puck.”

Poitras led the post-practice stretch Friday, and afterward, Montgomery scaled that assessment back a bit.

“We said we were going to use not only [Friday] but also [Saturday], where we’ll do a little bit of scrimmaging again and special teams situation before we make final decisions on where we’re headed,” Montgomery replied when asked if Poitras has made the 2022-23 Bruins roster. “So, nothing’s imminent right now on anybody.”

Bussi Down To P-Bruins

The Boston Bruins assigned goalie Brandon Bussi down to the Providence Bruins (AHL) on Friday. The Bruins are now down to the tandem they will use for the season and the 2023 William Jennings duo of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Montgomery confirmed on Friday that he will once again go with a goalie rotation like he used last season.

Group A:

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie/Danton Heinen

Milan Lucic-Doug Brown-Jakub Lauko

Jesper Boqvist-John Beecher-A.J. Greer/Oskar Steen

Defense

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Mason Lohrei-Ian Mitchell

Jakub Zboril

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman