Bruins Daily: Roster Shaping Up; Grzelcyk, Forbort Rumors

The Boston Bruins roster is shaping up and down to one group, but could we see a player leave via a trade soon?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

TSN: The TSN Top 50 NHL Players list included Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and David Pastrnak.

Sportsnet: Jack Campbell has earned the starting job between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers.

ESPN: Thanks to the bigotry of some in and around the NHL, honoring the military or those suffering from cancer is now in question. All because bigots were bent over Pride Nights.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Highly-touted Boston Bruins rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei likely won’t be on the team’s opening night roster unless the Bruins can trade Matt Grzelcyk or Derek Forbort.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are finally down to one roster and one practice session, and that’s left a big smile on the face of head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins become this season’s version of the 2022-23 Florida Panthers?

New England Patriots

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens top prospect Lane Hudson is poised for a big season with Boston University.

Detroit Hockey Now: Will it be a trio between the pipes for the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: At least for the start of the season, the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) will have former Boston College and Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight.

National Hockey Now

Chicago Hockey Now: The excitement and buzz have been great, but it can also hurt Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard.

NYI Hockey Now: It’s only the preseason, but fans are already booing the New York Islanders.

Philly Hockey Now: It’s been a long road back for Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Watch the first fight in four years for Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Carolina Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes are hoping for a speedy recovery on ice for Andrei Svechnikov.

San Jose Hockey Now: Former NHL goalie and Milan Lucic whipping boy Ryan Miller is happy to be on the goaltending staff for the San Jose Sharks.