Bruins vs Capitals Preview: Back-To-Back For Poitras

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (1-3) @ Washington Capitals (1-2)

TIME: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, NHLN, MNMT

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Bost0n Bruins Notes

Poitras Playing Back-To-Back Nights

Bruins rookie center Matt Poitras will play his second game in two nights after notching his second assist of the preseason in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. The 19-year-old pivot continues to impress head coach Jim Montgomery, and the Bruins bench boss is excited to see how Poitras handles the rigor of playing two games in two nights.

“To see how he handles being able to play on a back-to-back,” Montgomery replied when asked why he chose to suit Poitras up for a second straight night. “We’re gonna see a real good lineup from Washington. From the looks of it, it’s pretty much Washington’s team up front. See him go against the [Nicklas] Backstroms, the [Evgeny] Kuznetsovs of the world, and see how he handles that.”

Forbort Draws In For First Preseason Game

It’s rare that a veteran defenseman and a player like Derek Forbort doesn’t draw into the lineup until the penultimate game of the preseason. On Tuesday, Montgomery explained why that was the case for Forbort.

He probably would have played by now already; he had a minor setback with a lower-body injury that we didn’t want to take chances on during training camp, or else he would have,” Montgomery said.

Bruins Waive Five Players

Per Sportsnet NHL Insider, the Bruins waived five players on Tuesday:

Now on waivers: Regula, Renouf, Richard, Walsh, Wotherspoon (BOS); Griffith (EDM); Kallgren (NJ); Bernard-Docker, Highmore, Larsson, Sokolov (OTT); Laczynski & Cal Petersen (PHI) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 3, 2023

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Matt Poitras-Trent Frederic

Milan Lucic-John Beecher-Jakub Lauko

Trevor Kuntar-Jayson Megna-Danton Heinen

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Jakub Zboril

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Brandon Bussi

Washington Capitals Lineup:

Forwards: Sonny Milano, Dylan Strome, Nicklas Backstrom, Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael, Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Tom Wilson, Matthew Phillips, Beck Malenstyn, Alex Limoges, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

Defensemen: Vincent Iorio, Hardy Haman Aktell, Rasmus Sandin, Lucas Johansen, Trevor van Riemsdyk, John Carlson.

Goaltenders: Hunter Shepard, Darcy Kuemper.