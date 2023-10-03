Boston Bruins
Bruins vs Capitals Preview: Back-To-Back For Poitras
Boston Bruins (1-3) @ Washington Capitals (1-2)
TIME: 7 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, NHLN, MNMT
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Bost0n Bruins Notes
Poitras Playing Back-To-Back Nights
Bruins rookie center Matt Poitras will play his second game in two nights after notching his second assist of the preseason in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. The 19-year-old pivot continues to impress head coach Jim Montgomery, and the Bruins bench boss is excited to see how Poitras handles the rigor of playing two games in two nights.
“To see how he handles being able to play on a back-to-back,” Montgomery replied when asked why he chose to suit Poitras up for a second straight night. “We’re gonna see a real good lineup from Washington. From the looks of it, it’s pretty much Washington’s team up front. See him go against the [Nicklas] Backstroms, the [Evgeny] Kuznetsovs of the world, and see how he handles that.”
Forbort Draws In For First Preseason Game
It’s rare that a veteran defenseman and a player like Derek Forbort doesn’t draw into the lineup until the penultimate game of the preseason. On Tuesday, Montgomery explained why that was the case for Forbort.
He probably would have played by now already; he had a minor setback with a lower-body injury that we didn’t want to take chances on during training camp, or else he would have,” Montgomery said.
Bruins Waive Five Players
Per Sportsnet NHL Insider, the Bruins waived five players on Tuesday:
Now on waivers: Regula, Renouf, Richard, Walsh, Wotherspoon (BOS); Griffith (EDM); Kallgren (NJ); Bernard-Docker, Highmore, Larsson, Sokolov (OTT); Laczynski & Cal Petersen (PHI)
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 3, 2023
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand-Matt Poitras-Trent Frederic
Milan Lucic-John Beecher-Jakub Lauko
Trevor Kuntar-Jayson Megna-Danton Heinen
Defensemen
Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk-Jakub Zboril
Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Brandon Bussi
Washington Capitals Lineup:
Forwards: Sonny Milano, Dylan Strome, Nicklas Backstrom, Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael, Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Tom Wilson, Matthew Phillips, Beck Malenstyn, Alex Limoges, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicolas Aube-Kubel.
Defensemen: Vincent Iorio, Hardy Haman Aktell, Rasmus Sandin, Lucas Johansen, Trevor van Riemsdyk, John Carlson.
Goaltenders: Hunter Shepard, Darcy Kuemper.