Report: Bruins, Frederic Agree To Two-Year, $4.6 Million Contract

The Boston Bruins and forward Trent Frederic were scheduled to have an arbitration hearing on Tuesday but have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract instead.

According to Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins, and Frederic found common ground just in time and agreed on the two-year, $4.6 million deal that will carry a $2.3 million salary cap hit.

On Sunday, Friedman reported that the Boston Bruins and Trent Frederic were $1.5 million apart in their arbitration filings. The Bruins had filed for a two-year contract that would carry a $1.4 million salary cap hit, and Frederic and his agent Allain Roy had filed for a one-year deal that would bring a $2.9 million cap hit. Ultimately, the Bruins appeared to have budged on the money and Frederic on the term to avoid what can sometimes be brutally honest and contentious hearings.

Trent Frederic, 25, is coming off a career year. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound forward had a career-high in goals (17), assists (14), and points with 31 in 79 games this past season. Frederic is coming out of a two-year contract with a 1.05 million salary cap hit, and the Bruins were required to give him a minimum of $1.15 million qualifying offer. Frederic was drafted 29th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

As of 10:45 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, there was no word on the results of Bruins restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman‘s player-elected arbitration hearing on Sunday. According to Friedman, the Bruins and restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman were $2.8 million apart heading into the hearing on Sunday. The Bruins had filed an offer of $2 million, and the Swayman camp came in at $4.8 million. Arbitration cases have to produce a settlement within 48 hours of the hearing, so there should be news on Swayman by Tuesday night.

Per Puckpedia, the Bruins now have $3.11 in salary cap space after the Frederic signing.